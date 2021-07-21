Man with Orangeburg ties accepted to Julliard

"My mother traveled to Virginia to attend almost all of his plays since Juwuan began acting. She might have missed two. He was her baby. And she was his biggest supporter," Hill’s mother recounted.

Hill moved to Orangeburg to help care for his grandmother while working as a manager at Burger King and attending school virtually.

Although Juilliard was his first choice, Hill applied to and was accepted into several colleges and was awarded thousands of dollars in scholarship money. He considered accepting one of the offers. But his grandmother encouraged him to "follow his passion”. Each year, Juilliard accepts only 19 of the thousands of applicants. Hill thought his chances of being accepted were "slim to none.” But Crawford encouraged him to apply with her words and her wallet. She paid the application fee.

"You're gonna go. I believe in you." she would tell him. Unfortunately, during the audition process, Crawford succumbed to her battle with cancer.