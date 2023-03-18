Paul Gramling recalls his early days showing cattle at the Orangeburg County Fair with his father. He developed respect for the fair and its agricultural history.

He has built on that foundation and worked throughout much of his life to help preserve the fair’s agricultural traditions.

Gramling, a member of the Orangeburg County Fair Association, was presented with the 2022 SC Fair Association Person of the Year award during the annual joint Georgia-SC Fair Association meeting in Greenville on Jan. 28.

From starting a commercial calf club to his involvement with the local 4-H youth program, Gramling’s association with the Orangeburg County Fair has included serving as overseer of the cattle barn and his current service as the go-to guy for the maintenance of its buildings and grounds.

‘I do a little bit of everything’

Throughout the years, he has seemingly done everything, but the 78-year-old said he has a good support system and a desire for the county fair to “go and grow.”

“My passion for this place is to see it go and grow, but we’ve got to get people from Orangeburg. We’ve got to get them back behind us again. That’s why I try to keep it as nice out here as I can with the maintenance,” Gramling said.

“I’d say 50 percent of the people that come in here I know, or they know me because I’ve been involved in the community with 4-H and with farming,” he said.

The retired dairy farmer said his award was a delightful surprise, but not something he was seeking.

“It was the biggest surprise I’ve had in a long time. I told them I would get ‘em back for this. I didn’t expect nothing like that. I wasn’t doing it for nothing like this. It’s an honor to get it. I just do what has to be done,” he said.

His late father, S.W. Gramling Sr., was on the Orangeburg County Fair board of directors and led the efforts to have the cattle barn constructed. Gramling Sr. also headed up the cattle barn activities for many years, including having his son show his own cows there.

“That was back in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. My daddy had been over the cow barn since, I think, the late 1930s. My whole family grew up showing cows here. I had a brother that actually went to Waterloo, Iowa showing cows,” Gramling said.

He continued, “When I got out of school, I went to work and got married. I was out of it for a while, but my daddy was still here at the cow barn until the mid-1980s. Then he just got tired of it, and he didn’t have any family in it.”

Some others ran it for a while, but “agriculture in Orangeburg County was going downhill. There were no families that were really interested in it.”

Gramling is one of four children who grew up on a dairy farm.

“My brother was on the farm ‘til 1995, but my daddy died in 1986. But then my sisters, one of them married a military person, and then my youngest sister married an agricultural fella that milked cows below Bowman. She was involved with it, her children were involved with it.

“My children were involved it. Then I had my grandchildren that actually showed cows. I had about five out of the eight that actually showed cows (at the fairgrounds) and did a lot of the other agricultural things: seed art, produce, chickens. My grandchildren are not strangers to the farm,” he said.

Gramling and his wife, Savon, began work on what would become a commercial calf club.

“Me and my wife came up here, I would say it was the late 90s. I walked in the cow barn over there, and the first sign I saw said, ‘Beaufort County welcomes you.’ Well, that lit my fire. I couldn’t stand that,” he said, noting that he wanted dairy cows from the local Orangeburg County area to be shown.

“I went to the manager of the fair and I asked, ‘If I bring the cows up here to show in this barn, will y’all pay the premium? I won’t charge y’all to bring these cows up here. You just pay the premium for the children to show them.’ Well, they agreed to it,” Gramling said.

He said a fire was then lit to expose children to dairy cows and getting them show ready.

“Me and my wife took over the cow barn. For probably 10 or 15 years, when people walked into the fairground, they didn’t care about the rides, they didn’t care about the food. They walked to the cow barn to see what was next over because we changed it up every year,” Gramling said.

“We never had the same thing. We had from antique trucks to fish as the centerpiece in the cattle barn. Then I started up a little 4-H Club. We kept along there until I had somebody to come in and take it over for me. So I turned it over to them.

“Me and my wife stayed in the cow barn. We just did the cow barn and took care of all of that. I brought a cow up here to show people about milking cows. That was the hit of the barn for about five or six years. ... We have been involved in it heavy since then,” he said.

His involvement with 4-H included Gramling allowing kids from the community to come to his dairy farm and work with the calves. He and his wife also brought youth to the local fair to see the inner workings of a cattle show.

“That was an experience of a lifetime for me and my wife. I mean, we had city children come to the farm. I would let them have a calf, and they would show the calf for two years. When they first came there, they were like in a strange country,” Gramling said.

“They got out the car running, trying to catch these calves. If anybody knows about calves and stuff like that, you don’t run behind them to try to catch them. When I did get them caught up, then they started working with them and started enjoying it,” he said.

Gramling continued, “Right now today I’ve got several of my old 4-Hers that are in agricultural-related programs in South Carolina. It makes me and my wife feel proud. She’s had as much to do with it as I did because she had the idea about some of the things around here. I just followed up through with them.”

It was around 2010 that Gramling became a member of the Orangeburg County Fair Association board of directors. His wife serves as the association’s secretary/treasurer.

He still serves the fair today, including everything from maintaining shrubbery and cutting grass to tending to electrical and plumbing needs.

“It keeps me active. I’m not the manager of the cow barn anymore. We’ve got another person that’s doing that. Me and my wife have stepped back. We are on the board of directors at the fairground, and both of us are people persons. We can interact with anybody, anytime, anywhere. That’s what it takes to keep a lot of this going,” Gramling said.

His goal is to get more people interested in agriculture and “what is going on out here.”

“I know agriculture is going downhill in Orangeburg County, and agriculture is what this whole fair is about, but we’ve got to show people that there is still some agriculture in and around Orangeburg and Bamberg and Calhoun counties and Dorchester County. We’re not just only an Orangeburg County Fair. We are a multi-county fair,” Gramling said.

He does not consider what he does a job.

“Anytime you consider that you are enjoying yourself, that’s not a job. ... I do plumbing. I do electrical work. I do a little bit of everything. I do whatever has to be done from cleaning up the grounds to meeting some of the big to-do people,” Gramling said.

Getting the fairgrounds cleaned up after big events such as the Grand American Coon Hunt, which brings thousands of people to the area, is among his maintenance duties.

“We have about two to three weeks of solid cleaning that we have to do. We have to get the shavings out the cow barn, we have to get the grounds cleaned back up from the paper and everything on the grounds.

“I have got two fellas that help me. One of them has been with the fairgrounds since he was 16 years old. They are my main two go-to fellas. I don’t do all this myself,” said Gramling, who will be 79 in August.

“I’ve had my wife helping pick up paper … and even the city administrator out here helping pick up paper. If they come and offer to help, I sure let them,” he said.

‘Tremendous zeal and enthusiasm’

Dr. Gene Atkinson of Orangeburg, a longtime member of the Orangeburg County Fair Association board of directors, said Gramling is deserving of his state award.

Building and grounds maintenance is just a part of what he has done at the fair.

“For the last several years, he has spearheaded all of these duties to keep our facilities and fairgrounds in respectable order. As our fair has rented out our facilities for both public and private events, Paul always stays on site with these rental events the entire time to be able to repair various things that pop up,” Atkinson said.

“During all events held at our fairgrounds, Paul is ‘Johnny-on-the-spot’ to fix and repair any services needed, as well as coordinating the electrician who is on site the entire time. He also coordinates a plumber who is on call,” he said.

Atkinson said Gramling is the consummate professional who helps “take care of everything from big problems to the smallest details.”

“Paul is truly a blessing to our county fair. We would not be able to function without him and his tremendous enthusiasm and zeal for the betterment of the Orangeburg County Fair Association,” he said.

E. Matt Stokes, president of the Orangeburg County Fair Association, said Gramling is a special individual whose award is “long overdue and well deserved.”

“Paul Gramling is a special individual who always keeps a smile on his face and an undertone of charm in his voice. He is an encyclopedia of knowledge to all people and association members who would like to know anything about the Orangeburg County Fair Association,” he said.

Stokes said Gramling’s knowledge includes everything from “when and where to spray for ants to the locations of water and electrical lines and the names of midway carnivals and sideshows from 60 years ago.”

“He has always been involved at some level since he was a young lad. Paul is truly the ‘man for all seasons’ at our Orangeburg County Fair Association. Paul has served in many capacities on the Board of Directors of the Orangeburg County Fair Association. During fair week in early October, he and his family move to the campground and stay here the entire week.

“I don't recall him leaving the grounds unless he may need to go back to his farm to check on the progress there. When the fair is over on that Sunday, Paul is just hitting his stride getting everything ship shape for the next event when that Monday rolls around,” the association president said.

Stokes said Gramling’s legacy will be one of service above self.

“He is the epitome of this old adage. He dedicates countless hours to the betterment of the Orangeburg County Fair Association’s mission by giving tirelessly of himself with little to no remuneration. Should Paul ever decide to retire, he will always be held in such high esteem as fellow Orangeburg County Fair Association members who gave so much and received so little,” he said.

Gramling said he thinks his late father would be proud of him and his service. He said he and wife will keep going as long as their health and the good Lord will let them.

“Both of us have got some age on us, and I’m trying to get some young people involved in it. I would love to get some more young people involved in agriculture and everything. My wife has kind of pretty well taken over the antique building over here for the last three years. She’s done a wonderful job over there. Again, she comes up with the ideas, and I help pull it through,” he said, smiling.

Savon said, “We have antique tractors, and then this past year we had different seeds and let people identify the seeds. Then, around the wall, we had what some of them looked like when they were grown. ... We just try to make it as educational as possible. The fairground actually got an award for that building this year.”

Gramling recalled the work of longtime caretaker Glenn Bates and longtime fair manager Sam Fogle, both of whom he admired.

“The man I admired the most about this fairground was Mr. Glenn Bates. He was the maintenance person of this fairground for umpteen years. ... Between him and Sam Fogle, if you want to call anybody Mr. Orangeburg County Fair, it would be Sam Fogle or Glenn Bates because he kept this ground as nice as it could be kept,” he said.

Gramling said it his hope to revitalize interest in agriculture, something which Stokes said he is already working to do.

“As most folks are aware, the presence of agricultural exhibits has waned over the years at the Orangeburg County Fair. This is due in part to the decline of family livestock and dairy operations not only in Orangeburg County, but throughout the nation,” Stokes said.

He continued, “Through partnerships with the Clemson University Extension, South Carolina State University 1890 Research and Extension, South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Farm Bureau, the association, with Paul's guidance, is doing all that we can do to make sure that we keep agriculture and agricultural-related activities as close to the forefront as possible of our Orangeburg County Fair program each year.

“These are the challenges that we face in a world that is continuing to move toward a more corporate-type agricultural base.”

Gramling and Savon have a blended family which includes his two children, her two children and their eight grandchildren. He knows exactly what legacy he wants to leave for them.

“That I was a good farmer, a good dad and that I was a good person to this fairground,” he said.