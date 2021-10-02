'You can always make it': Retired educator pens book on legacy of overcoming tolls of sharecropping

Brailey also recalled having the front door of the “big house” slammed in her face when she approached it with scrap cotton she was hoping to sell for some Christmas money.

She was told to go to the back door. Once home, she cried before her father explained that she should have known to go to the rear door, especially since it was those same people from whom he had to borrow money to send her to school.

She said the occasional verbal abuse did not deter her from achieving her goals. She went on to become valedictorian of her high school class before running into financial hardships which nearly derailed her plans to enroll at then-South Carolina State College, where she was classmates with 6th District Congressman James Clyburn.

“I was getting ready to enroll ... when my dad told me it was not enough money. My sister in California tells me there was a man in Fountain Inn they called Cousin Buddy. My daddy would always talk to him when he went over to Fountain Inn because he was a homeless man, or at least they thought he was. Daddy told him that he had his last girl, baby girl, who wanted to go to college and he didn't have the money," Brailey said.