WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Probate judge makes history in 1986

Each year since 1980, the month of March has been designated and proclaimed as Women's History Month. At this time, our nation gives recognition and honor to all of the young and older women living in America.

In our county, both the Black and white women of Orangeburg have provided the men with companionship and togetherness needed to make our lives a joy to live. From the years of slavery and throughout the years of freedom, our women have made great contributions to the life in which we enjoy in today’s world.

During this month of March, we give honor and thanks to the role that women in Orangeburg County have played from 1704 to 2022 and all of the years we have before us.

The first woman to be elected to a county-wide position in Orangeburg County was Geneva Fogle Dean in 1986. Dean became the first woman to hold the office of probate judge.

In 1970, Probate Judge Jerry M. Hughes announced his retirement after serving our county since the year 1916. When he was elected to the position, he said he would remain active in that capacity “until I have to give it up.” And that he surely did for 54 years.

That year, Dean became the deputy clerk of probate court for Orangeburg County. Judge Harry B. Dawkins was elected to the position of probate judge at the departure of Judge Hughes.

In 1974, a group of 25 South Carolinians traveled to Israel and was involved in a bus accident. The judge called his secretary, Mrs. Dean, and told her to “let the people of Orangeburg know that all from the area had escaped injury.” This was reported in The T&D on Dec. 17, 1974.

In 1986, Dawkins decided to retire as probate judge. With some thoughts and reservations, Geneva Fogle Dean, after serving for 17 years as the associate judge and a county employee for the past 35 years, made a decision to run for the position. She became a political candidate for the first time. Along with that announcement, Dean became the first woman in Orangeburg County to run and become a winner for public office.

In November 1986, Dean won the election over her opponent, Republican D. Holbrook Oliver, by more than 10,000 votes.

After Dean served one term, on Feb. 16, 1990, The T&D reported, “Probate judge won’t seek to be re-elected — Orangeburg County Probate Judge Geneva Dean announced Thursday she will not seek re-election to a second term of office."

She said in a prepared statement, “I am very grateful to the citizens of Orangeburg County for having had the privilege of serving as judge of probate for the past three years.

"With election time drawing near, I have had a very difficult decision to make; and after much thought and heartfelt consideration, I have decided not to offer myself for re-election.

“When I entered politics four years ago, I promised to treat all people with dignity and respect and always on an equal and fair basis. (And that, she did.) This I feel I have done and will continue to do so until my term expires December 31, 1990.

"After serving 38 years in various capacities in county government, I will always have a special interest in the affairs of our county and wish only the best for her people in future years.”

When she retired, Dean passed the probate court baton to the first Black woman and the second woman to serve in that position for our county. In 1990, Margret Thompson became the next woman to lead the probate court. Since 1986, the office of Judge of Probate has been led by women.

On Feb. 13, 2022, our Lord and Savior peacefully called our first woman Orangeburg County Probate Judge Geneva Fogle Dean home to be with him.

Dean was born to Zacharia Alonzo “Lonnie” Fogle and Rubie Stack Fogle on Aug. 9, 1933, in Orangeburg. She was married to Norman Rudolph Dean for 61 years. They had two children; a son, Norman Rudolph “Rudy” and a daughter, Nancy.

Dean was a mild-mannered woman who knew the probate court system up and down and all around.

I met her in the 1980s in the Probate Court Office. She was always kind and polite when I was speaking with her about a subject. She was a soft-spoken person you had to like because she would lead you in the right direction when you were searching.

She was highly knowledgeable in all aspects of the probate court. And the manner in which she provided service to the customer, it was always a delight to be served by her.

To the first woman of Orangeburg County to hold and serve the Office of Probate Court, Geneva Fogle Dean, we say thank you for the long and outstanding service that you gave to the people.

Happy Women's History Month.

