WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Blackmon ahead of the times in 1957

In my quest to learn and share as much of the history of the people who have lived in Orangeburg County, I have recently located the first woman to be elected to Orangeburg City Council and first woman ever to run for public office and win an election.

Nell Blackmon placed her hat in the political race in 1957 for a position on Orangeburg City Council. That was some 18 years before the time women and Blacks were elected in our government. Indeed, Blackmon was far ahead of her time.

In 1936, Blackmon was employed with First National Bank of Orangeburg as a clerk. In 1945, she enrolled in the biggest nurses aide class ever to start in Orangeburg that totaled 33 students. And in 1955, she was appointed treasurer of the 1955 Heart Fund Drive.

On Feb. 19, 1957, The T&D wrote, “Miss Blackmon Enters Race For Seat On City Council. Miss Nell Blackmon, a lifelong resident of Orangeburg, yesterday announced her candidacy for City Council.

"Miss Blackmon said, 'I feel that I can make a contribution to Orangeburg and particularly in the field of economy in the city government.'

"Miss Blackmon has been associated with the First National Bank for almost 20 years. She has been active in all phases of civic life. She has served in various fund raising campaigns including; The Cancer Drive, March of Dimes and Heart Fund. During World War II, she was a Red Cross Nurse, a member of the Red Cross Motor Corps, and also assisted in Bond Drives. She is a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church.

"Friends of Miss Blackmon stated that she was, 'willing to run for this office only because of her experience, her interest in Orangeburg, and because so many people have urged her to do so. She not only understands the City’s needs from a business point of view, but also from a lady’s view.

"Many of her friends feel that Orangeburg would benefit by having a woman’s steadying hand in city affairs.

"Miss Blackmon expressed keen interest in civic and industrial growth and also in parks, playgrounds, and recreation facilities for the citizens of Orangeburg.

"Nell, as she is affectionately known by almost everyone in Orangeburg, is the first woman to offer for this office in the history of Orangeburg. And this is the first time she has ever been a candidate for any office.”

Then on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 1957, the results of the election ended up with the first woman being elected to Orangeburg City Council, Nell Blackmon. Blackmon garnered the second highest number of votes in the entire election. She received a total of 1,404 votes.

In no time, she began her business of being involved in the decision-making process in city government.

The T&D wrote on March 19, 1958, “Motion To Provide Supervision Of Utilities By City Defeated — An extremely long session of City Council Tuesday night saw a motion to effect changes in the Public Utilities Dept., by Councilwoman Nell Blackmon and seconded by Councilman Jack Wannamaker, rejected by the other two councilmen and Mayor Clyde Fair.

"Councilwoman Blackmon sought to have the administration of the Public Utilities Dept. included in the city government and have all funds of the public utilities transferred to the city. Miss Blackmon said that under the present setup, 'the city has two treasurers.'

"Councilwoman Blackmon said, 'I offer the following as a motion -- That the City Treasurer’s Office be the Fiscal Agent for the City of Orangeburg and that all monies due the City of Orangeburg and that all monies owed by the City of Orangeburg be received and disbursed at the Treasurer’s Office.'

"In the motion made by Councilwoman Blackmon, she proposed the Utilities Dept., be brought under closer supervision of the Council. Even when it came to a dog control ordinance, Miss Blackmon weighed right in an rendered her opinion."

During this time in 1957, there were only two women politicians in Orangeburg County: Miss Ellen Chaplin, the county’s first woman superintendent of education, and Miss Nell Blackmon, the city’s first councilwoman.

At election time in April 1961, Blackmon submitted her name for re-election to City Council. She said, “During the last three years she has had an opportunity to study all departments in the city government and has visited each department at regular intervals.”

The turnout for the election was comparatively small, less than 2,000 of the city’s approximately 4,500 registered voters taking the time and trouble to go to the polls. Blackmon came close but she received only 825 votes for her position.

After serving our city’s government for four years, Miss Nell returned full time to the First National Bank. She joined the bank in November 1937 and retired in January 1976 after serving 38 years. During her time in banking, she worked in bookkeeping, and as a teller and branch manager.

The T&D reported on Sept. 18, 1980, “Several From Area Enjoy The Mountains -- Miss Nell Blackmon reported a relaxing time in the North Carolina mountains where she spent two weeks recently with her sister, Miss Annie Lee Blackmon at her home in Blowing Rock.”

A trailblazing woman in Orangeburg, A. Nell Blackmon died Nov. 19, 1990, at the age of 78 in The Regional Medical Center. She was born in 1912 to Samuel Anderson Blackmon and Carrie Ruple Blackmon. Blackmon also had two brothers, Andrew and Harry Blackmon.

Blackmon was a special part of Orangeburg and its growth and development. Certaintly, she made her mark as the "First Woman Elected to Our City Council.”

Happy Women's History Month!

