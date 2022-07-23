Wild Hearts in the Lowcountry: Memories of famous 'diving girl' revisited in film shot in T&D Region

As a young girl, I have fond memories of spending time with my grandparents who lived only a few minutes away from my childhood home in Orangeburg County.

During my visits, I loved to peek in the cabinet behind my grandfather’s leather armchair to see what movies my grandmother had recorded off the television for us to watch together. With a flutter of excitement, I would scan the VHS tapes, which were neatly labeled in my “Bobo’s” beautiful cursive handwriting. I usually found Shirley Temple classics like “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm,” “The Little Princess” or “Heidi,” but one day I found a tape labeled “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.” It did not take long for this movie to become my favorite and most requested, while filling me with dreams of become a death-defying “diving girl.”

The film follows the true story of Sonora Webster Carver, who journeys from her home in rural Georgia to become a notable horse diver for a traveling stunt show during the Great Depression. The movie was based on Sonora’s 1961 memoir “A Girl and Five Brave Horses,” which inspired Walt Disney Pictures to bring the story to life in the 1991 film. While some parts of the movie were enhanced for the big screen, Sonora’s story is beautifully told and depicted in a setting that may look an awful lot like home to some around the Palmetto State.

Sonora Webster was born Feb. 2, 1904, in Waycross, Georgia, and had a love for horses from a very young age. Sonora was 19 when she answered William “Doc” Carver’s ad seeking an “attractive young woman who can swim and dive, likes horses and desires to travel.” After seeing the horse diving act, in which a horse and rider dove 40 feet from a tower into a deep pool of water, it did not take Sonora long to decide to join Doc Carver’s troupe.

Doc Carver was a sharpshooter who spent his early years creating Wild West shows with Buffalo Bill Cody. After the shooting shows dissipated, Carver continued creating eye-catching entertainment for audiences, including diving horses. There are many recollections on the inspiration for the diving horses act, but those closest to Doc said he got the idea while spending time in Nebraska.

The story goes that in 1881, Doc fell through a wooden bridge over Platte River which plunged him and his horse into the water. Some claim he crossed the bridge to visit a girl he was courting, and his friends removed a few boards on the bridge to play a prank on him. Despite what actually happened, Carver’s most favorite act was born and immediately become part of his traveling show.

Over the next few years, Carver dropped his other acts, making the diving horses his main attraction. Doc’s touring company included his son, Albert “Al” Carver, who trained and cared for the horses. Sonora officially joined the show in 1924 after going through rigorous training. To prepare for this magnificent stunt, Sonora first had to learn to ride bareback and then went on to learn how to dive. She began by practicing off a 12-foot platform and eventually progressed to higher and higher towers. Sonora made her public debut off the 40-foot tower on May 20, 1924, at an amusement park in North Carolina. This sparked a career that took her to fairs and carnivals all over the country.

In 1927, while on business in Nebraska, Doc Carver received word that his favorite horse had tragically drowned after a dive in the Pacific Ocean. Carver was also in poor health and after receiving this news, he declined quickly. Doc passed away on Aug. 31, 1927. Al Carver vowed to keep his father’s show going and immediately took the reins. During this time, a sweet relationship blossomed between the younger Carver and Sonora, and they married in 1928.

The following year, Al secured a coveted contract for their horse diving act as a standing show on the famous Atlantic City Steel Pier. This sought-after spot was previously shared with stars such as Annie Oakley and later, Frank Sinatra. Horse diving quickly because Steel Pier’s most iconic attraction. Sonora wowed audiences with her exhilarating performance up to five times a day. The newly Mrs. Carver spent the next seven years working side by side with her husband and growing their beloved show before thousands and thousands of spectators.

Sonora’s life was forever changed when she experienced a tragic dive in 1931. During a show, the horse Sonora was diving on had a balancing issue, causing her to adjust her weight differently to prevent them from flipping. Due to the change in position, Sonora hit the water face first with her eyes wide open. While the horse was not injured, the impact resulted in retinal detachment in both of Sonora’s eyes, making her permanently blind. She was devastated.

The story of Sonora Webster Carver is not one of hopelessness and despair but one of triumph and accomplishment. Less than one year after her accident, Sonora made a comeback as she persevered and continued diving horses, despite being blind. She continued to take part in the show she loved for the next 11 years. The death-defying diving girl took her final bow in 1942, when their show at Steel Pier ended during World War II. She and Al retired to New Orleans, and she devoted the rest of her career to helping the visually impaired. Sonora Webster Carver died Sept. 20, 2003, at the age of 99.

“Though I cannot see my surroundings, the world is part of me. And I do not fear life or anything in it. On the contrary, I relish life and know that there is still much for me to do and know.” – Sonora Webster Carver

So, what do diving horses and this fearless woman from Georgia have to do with South Carolina? When the production crew was scouting locations for this film, they called on a Calhoun County local who sold them on the beauty of the South Carolina landscape and hidden gems the Lowcountry had to offer.

Debbie Roland, director of the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center, remembers when she received a phone call from the South Carolina Film Office in the early ‘90s needing help finding specific locations for a top-secret project. Roland, who is also a lifelong Farm Bureau member, racked her brain for ideas based on the description, structure and landscape needs of the production team.

“They sent me the manuscript and told me to think outside the box,” said Roland. “They wanted different. They were talking 1920s and 1930s so everything needed to be centered around those time periods.”

Roland shared that as she read the script, she immediately knew places she wanted to take them and then spent several days touring the crew around Calhoun, Orangeburg, Dorchester and Sumter counties.

“Once I knew what they wanted, I said get in the car; let’s go,” commented Roland. “We rode county to county looking at houses, barns, a schoolhouse, a graveyard, country stores, fairgrounds, and other rural locations. I loved seeing their faces each place I took them.”

Debbie also played an important role in helping the crew find props for the film.

“It was very interesting,” shared Roland. “It was big stuff like motorcars from the 1930s to little items like a rolling pin from that same time. The community came through, and I felt really good with what we pulled together.”

Roland mentioned that at times, the community support was almost too much. She remembered in one case, more cars were brought to the set than the film crew needed, leaving several folks not getting their cars in the movie.

While Debbie did not have time to join the cast as an extra, she shared memories from the community about the filming process.

“The community was so excited about the movie, and many folks came out to be extras,” recalls Roland. “Most of them were volunteers and did not get paid. They may have just gotten a day off school or work, but it was an experience they will never forget.”

On a visit to the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center, you can see several props from the film. Tucked in their exhibits, you will find an old shopping cart, wooden school benches and lots of canned goods that were used throughout store scenes in the movie. Visitors can also spot a framed movie poster they keep on display.

When asked what the most rewarding part of helping with this project was, Roland said, “Calhoun County and the surrounding areas are near and dear to me because agriculture is still very important, and the rural landscape is preserved. And they saw that and knew we had enough to offer. Anything we can do to promote South Carolina; that’s what we are going to do.”