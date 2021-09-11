What is travel? Travel brings happiness, excitement and joy

On Tuesday after breakfast, the group boarded the bus and headed for West Yellowstone in Wyoming. The scenery was majestic as we drove into Yellowstone. So many people were traveling along the winding roads to see the different sections of West Yellowstone.

The first geyser we saw was Old Faithful and it did its thing and was pretty awesome. There were some tourists there that had seen it erupt before, saying that day wasn’t as big as other times, but to me it was really special.

It was so interesting to see so many different geysers and rock formations and gigantic mountains. The next day we went deeper into the park to the center of Yellowstone, where the mountains and waterfalls and rivers and lakes just got bigger and more beautiful.

Indeed, the country here in the United States is beautifully majestic. I can’t help but admire our beautiful country. The beautiful forests and the long roads full of deer and bison. The river so big and beautiful made our bus rides seem so short and so much fun. Even during a pandemic, the number of tourists throughout the canyons and mountains was so impressive.

On our third day, we went back to Idaho Falls after visiting more canyons and places along the way. We spent another night in Idaho Falls, and on the fourth day, we headed back to Salt Lake City with a much better appreciation of the beauty and vastness of our great and beautiful country. We boarded the plane around 5:30 p.m. heading back to Atlanta, tired and exhausted but happy and excited about our wonderful trip out west.

