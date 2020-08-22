‘We did a lot of prayer’: Church’s gift gives home to new congregation

A contemporary nondenominational church is looking forward to continuing its mission to create disciples for Christ and a better community through the Savior’s love with a new permanent location.
Embark Church of Orangeburg, a ministry that is not even a decade old, was housed at the Orangeburg County YMCA. Its pastor, the Rev. Jud Jordan, formed the church after having served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg for five years.
The church’s burgeoning relationship with Crestview Baptist Church, a traditional Southern Baptist Church, later blossomed into a shared Christian mission of love and unity.
Crestview Baptist Church, the former Amelia Street Baptist Church, has since dissolved. Embark is now set to move into its sanctuary at 3600 Columbia Road to continue to spread the churches’ singular mission of building God’s kingdom.
Embark will hold its grand opening at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
“We started developing a relationship’
“We’re just going to celebrate and announce to the community that we are here, but it is really the beginning. It is the beginning of signaling to the community, but more so the congregation of Embark Church that now we are a church on and in mission of helping make Jesus famous in this town, and helping people experience the grace of Jesus Christ,” Jordan said.
“It is both a celebration of what God has done in getting us here, but also a call to action of moving forward in this community and helping disciple people into a stronger walk with Jesus Christ,” the pastor said.
He recalled the fruitful bond he formed with the Rev. James Preveaux, former pastor of Crestview Baptist Church.
“I met him sometime in 2017, and we started developing a relationship. But it wasn’t until January 2018 that we began seriously talking about Embark coming over the Crestview Baptist property and for Crestview to begin transferring that property to us,” Jordan said.
Exploration teams were eventually formed at both churches.
“For six months, we just discussed what it would look like and how to proceed forward if we were discerning that this was what God was going to do. In that process, it became clear to Crestview and to us that they were going to transfer free and clear all of their property over to Embark Church.
“Crestview was in a position where they had limited numbers and finances. It was difficult for them to remain self-sufficient. So in that exploration discernment process, we did a lot of prayer, a lot of discussion,” Jordan said.
Crestview transferred their church’s property to Embark in June 2018.
“Crestview did one of the most gracious acts I’ve ever seen happen in all of my years of really being a Christian. They free and clear transferred all of their property over to us. We didn’t pay a dime. Right after that transfer, they began the process of dissolving and have since dissolved as a church,” Jordan said.
Embark moved into the sanctuary in July. It has undergone extensive renovations.
“It looks different from what it used to be. We knocked out walls, expanded a lobby space, built patios, cleared the fields next to us to begin expanding. We took the pews out and put in chairs. We flipped the sanctuary. We did numerous things to the tune of $1.7 million. We invite everyone to come and see,” the pastor said.
The YMCA is where the church planted, but Jordan said after approximately four years of being there, the church was outgrowing the space.
“We’ve got around 250 right now in the Y, and we know that when we go into the (new) building that it will expand from there,” Jordan said.
“After that, we will be moving to two services, which will be 9:30 and 11 o’clock. We are doing that to accommodate the growth. We’re also online. So we’ve got both online and physical service,” Jordan said.
‘A pretty surreal moment’
Jordan classifies Embark as a church hungry to experience the grace of Jesus Christ.
“In fact, we have heard a mantra begin to emerge within our congregation which is this: I found something I didn’t know I was missing. Now for a lot of folks, that could be community, it could be real friendship, it could even be Jesus. ... But one of the things that we are really seeing is that people are coming to us and experiencing spiritual growth and connection with other people and Jesus that they have never been able to experience before,” the pastor said.
He says Embark’s move into a new facility is a testament to the growth of the ministry, something which he is both excited and grateful about it.
“It’s a pretty surreal moment. It wasn’t too many years ago that there were only eight people meeting in my upstairs room in my house. It’s surreal to have been able to move from eight people with zero finances – nothing – to the ability to have gotten into and grown in the Y and now having experienced God work just in a miracle with Crestview transferring the property. It is humbling and awesome,” Jordan said.
He said the church has not yet “arrived” and still has work to do.
“This is really the beginning for us. With this building that God has provided us through the gracious folks of the Crestview Baptist Church, we are now able to do things in the community that we have never been able to do before. This building, because it was given to us by God, comes with a mandate that now we use it to help people experience the grace of Jesus Christ in their life and what it means to walk with them in a way that helps us every day,” Jordan said.
Hosting community events will be one thing the site will be used for, he said.
“It is the place where we will launch many of our missions into the community going from there. We’re able to meet here on a regular basis, whereas in the Y we were not able to do that anytime we wanted. It provides us an opportunity to be a launching point for many of the missions that we plan to do that we had not been able to do before,” Jordan said.
‘The church is really the people’
Beverly Thomas has been an Embark member for three years and is excited about the move to a new location.
“I really is very humbling to have watched this process take place knowing the hard work and also, more than that, God’s faithfulness,” she said.
She said she enjoys how the church focuses on making disciples for Christ.
“We have such a strong foundation with that. I mean, Judd does an awesome job at teaching and leading, and then we have groups that follow up with that. It’s not where someone is telling me, ‘This is what you need to do. This is how you need to be,' but they also walk along beside you and help show you how. That is big here,” Thomas said.
Ley Pickens said the church has been blessed, particularly “when you consider where we started five or six years ago basically in Judd’s house in the room over his garage.”
“Winding up for the last several years at the YMCA to finally have a permanent location for us is really just something that we would consider to be a blessing. We’re just very humbled that the Lord has worked in this way to provide us with this opportunity,” Pickens said.
“I think right now we talk about our mission as really facilitating discipleship. ... We’ve just been very blessed and fortunate, I think, to be able to include so many of the folks that attend our church in small groups. We really had to do that because we didn’t have a permanent location.
“So to continue to meet and to be able to have some fellowship, we had to move into each other’s homes to be able to meet, to have Bible studies and that was really fun and enjoyable. And we’re continuing to do that,” he said.
Pickens is excited about what the church will able to do to grow God’s kingdom.
“It’s been just really enlightening to see people be able to come in, worship God, join each other in fellowship and just really experience what he’s doing there at Embark and hopefully what we’ll be able to do here in the community of Orangeburg for his kingdom,” he said, noting that the church is more than just a building.
“The church is really the people in the building, and what we’re really hoping to do is provide a warm, welcoming and inviting place where people can come and fellowship with one another ... worship God and just grow in their relationship with him. That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about a physical location. We’ve had that. It’s what that location provides,” he said.
“We just look forward to God continuing to bless us. He’s certainly done a tremendous job, and we’re just thankful for everything.”
The church can be contacted by phone at 803-813-0010, online at embark-church.org, as well as on Facebook, Instagram and through any app store.
