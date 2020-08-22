‘We did a lot of prayer’: Church’s gift gives home to new congregation

‘A pretty surreal moment’

Jordan classifies Embark as a church hungry to experience the grace of Jesus Christ.

“In fact, we have heard a mantra begin to emerge within our congregation which is this: I found something I didn’t know I was missing. Now for a lot of folks, that could be community, it could be real friendship, it could even be Jesus. ... But one of the things that we are really seeing is that people are coming to us and experiencing spiritual growth and connection with other people and Jesus that they have never been able to experience before,” the pastor said.

He says Embark’s move into a new facility is a testament to the growth of the ministry, something which he is both excited and grateful about it.

“It’s a pretty surreal moment. It wasn’t too many years ago that there were only eight people meeting in my upstairs room in my house. It’s surreal to have been able to move from eight people with zero finances – nothing – to the ability to have gotten into and grown in the Y and now having experienced God work just in a miracle with Crestview transferring the property. It is humbling and awesome,” Jordan said.

He said the church has not yet “arrived” and still has work to do.