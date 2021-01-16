WATER IS LIFE: All about Santee Cooper's water systems

Power lines, line technicians, bucket trucks and electricity are all areas commonly associated with Santee Cooper. But Santee Cooper isn’t just in the electric business; we’re also in the business of clean water.
Santee Cooper operates two wholesale water systems, one on Lake Moultrie and one on Lake Marion. The Santee Cooper Lakes were built to provide electricity to rural South Carolina, and now they’re helping Santee Cooper provide quality, award-winning water, straight from the source, to rural areas and growing municipalities.
“We are people serving people, and providing healthy and safe water is our passion,” said Darrel Wadford, manager of water systems at Santee Cooper. “We take it very seriously, because water is life.”
Launched in October 1994, the Santee Cooper Regional Water System was the first regional approach to water distribution in the Lowcountry. It is because of the collaboration of several local, state and federal entities, including Santee Cooper and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, that the system came online.
If you live in Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Berkeley County or Summerville, you’re probably drinking water treated at the Lake Moultrie system and distributed to members of the Lake Moultrie Water Agency. Created to manage the system’s water capacity, the agency sells water wholesale to the City of Goose Creek, Berkeley County Water and Sanitation, the Moncks Corner Public Works Commission and the Summerville Commissioners of Public Works.
That very water moves through our water treatment facility, travels through 20 miles of transmission pipeline and makes its way into the homes of nearly 200,000 residents in the Lowcountry. This system has the capacity to sell 40 million gallons of water per day (mgd) from Lake Moultrie to customers who are brushing their teeth, washing their hands or enjoying a nice cool glass of ice water on a hot day. The plant’s expansion from 28 to 40 mgd was substantially completed in early 2019. To put into perspective how much water that is, on average people use around 40 gallons of water to take a bath. So, 40 million gallons would be equivalent to 1,000,000 baths a day.
The Santee Cooper Regional Water System achieved a record 34.38 million gallons of clean water delivered to customers on May 28, 2019. The Lake Moultrie plant also received a 20-year award from the American Water Works Association’s Partnership for Safe Water Award for producing water that has consistently exceeded regulatory standards over the last two decades.
Following the same model, the Lake Marion Regional Water System and the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency were formed to help bring clean, quality water to the agency’s members, including parts of Berkeley, Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties and the tTown of Santee.
The Lake Marion Regional Water System came online in 2008. It has the capacity to draw 8 mgd on one line from Lake Marion and has more than 120 miles of transmission pipeline. A 10.7-mile expansion from Harleyville to Ridgeville is the delivery method for reliable drinking water to an underserved portion of South Carolina.
And the water from both systems is quite tasty. In fact, the South Carolina Rural Water Association has given its “Best Tasting Water” award to both the Santee Cooper Regional Water System and the Lake Marion Regional Water System multiple times in recent years.
Water and wastewater jobs
Within the next three to five years, it is estimated that 50% of water and wastewater treatment operators will retire. Careers in the water and wastewater industry aren’t considered a mainstream job choice, and they’re more specialized than you’d think. It takes three to four years to become a licensed water operator. Those years are used to teach how to test and monitor water in the lab, how to operate equipment used during the treatment process, and more.
But how do you raise awareness on careers in this field and the training they require? By getting involved in your community and educating people on the critical role water plays in everyone’s life.
In efforts to offset the coming shortage, Santee Cooper developed an apprenticeship program that, within the next year, could potentially fill four positions at our Lake Moultrie facility and one at the Lake Marion plant. We are also partnering with Berkeley County high schools to launch an internship program where students can learn about the water treatment process and get exposed to what careers in the industry would look like.
'Imagine a Day Without Water'
In 2015, the Value of Water Campaign established its first Imagine A Day Without Water, a project developed to help educate and inspire the nation on the necessity of water. Three short years later, more than 1,100 organizations signed up to participate in the annual day of advocacy and education.
The year 2019 marked the fifth annual recognition of the day, and Santee Cooper joined the list of organizations helping to raise awareness on the value of water. Our social media campaign highlighted common uses of water that we often take for granted, such as keeping your flowers alive and being able to make a cup of coffee on a Monday morning.
Most importantly, we invited more than 80 students from Berkeley County high schools to visit the Lake Moultrie water treatment facility in Moncks Corner to learn about the water treatment process and explore what a career in the field looks like.
“We were thrilled to have high school students from all over Berkeley County come out to the plant and spend the day learning the ins and outs of the water treatment process,” Brian Lynch, senior manager of Environmental Resources and Water at Santee Cooper. “These kids are the future, and they could potentially fill some of these critical roles in the water and wastewater industry.”
Electricity and water are absolutely indispensable, meaning jobs in these fields won’t be evaporating any time soon. With electricity, there’s light and opportunity, and with water, there’s life. Santee Cooper proudly powers much of South Carolina and provides another critical service, water, to the Lowcountry.
This article is reprinted with permission from PowerSource, a Santee Cooper publication.