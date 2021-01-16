WATER IS LIFE: All about Santee Cooper's water systems

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And the water from both systems is quite tasty. In fact, the South Carolina Rural Water Association has given its “Best Tasting Water” award to both the Santee Cooper Regional Water System and the Lake Marion Regional Water System multiple times in recent years.

Water and wastewater jobs

Within the next three to five years, it is estimated that 50% of water and wastewater treatment operators will retire. Careers in the water and wastewater industry aren’t considered a mainstream job choice, and they’re more specialized than you’d think. It takes three to four years to become a licensed water operator. Those years are used to teach how to test and monitor water in the lab, how to operate equipment used during the treatment process, and more.

But how do you raise awareness on careers in this field and the training they require? By getting involved in your community and educating people on the critical role water plays in everyone’s life.