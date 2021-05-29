WATCH NOW: STORIES OF HONOR: Retired Navy vet says he realized blessing of U.S., freedom

Bowman resident and retired U.S. Navy veteran Daniel Magers did not really have a thought or interest in entering military service growing up on the plains of Kansas and later in Arkansas.
It was not until his senior year of high school that the thought crossed his mind.
"During high school, I realized that if I joined the service, I could use the GI Bill to go to college after," Magers said.
Other factors also came up that made military service a little more attractive.
There was the opportunity to leave his small town and to join a friend who had also entered the military. Magers and his friend were later in boot camp together.
Magers entered the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 in 1975 when he joined the delayed-entry program. He was 18 when he was shipped off to boot camp to Great Lakes, Illinois, as a seaman recruit E-1.
From there he went to Meridian, Mississippi, for technical training to be a disbursing finance clerk on board the USS Oklahoma City (CG-5), a guided-missile cruiser home-ported in Yokosuka, Japan. As a seaman apprentice (E-2), Magers was on the vessel for the next two years.
After the USS Oklahoma, Magers was transferred to Misawa, Japan, and continued to work as a disbursing clerk for the next one-and-a-half years.
Magers would ultimately serve 7-1/2 years in Japan before coming back to Memphis, Tennessee, and changing jobs.
The job change required him to go to language training in Monterey, California, before returning to Japan for another four years flying in a reconnaissance squadron at Naval Air Station, Atsugi, Japan.
Magers would find himself stationed at a number of posts and gradually moving up the naval ranks.
Stations and duties included: Naval Air Station Barber's Point in Hawaii where he served as an air crewman/assistant officer in charge (AOIC); Denver, Colorado (AOIC); USS Chosin (CG-65) guided missile cruiser -- electronics warfare officer; Bad Aibling, Germany -- operations officer; and San Diego, California -- operations officer.
"I always enjoyed meeting people from the various countries while stationed overseas," Magers said. "During my tour on the USS Oklahoma City, we visited nine or 10 countries. We were the flagship for the 7th Fleet and carried the admiral to many locations."
"You build relationships that last a lifetime and learn to experience and respect different cultures," Magers continued. "Many of the duty stations conducted relationship building by working on schools, helping with clean-ups of local areas, opening bases to local populations to share what we are doing with the locals."
Magers specifically recalled his time in Bosnia.
"I deployed to Bosnia and experienced the ravages of war on the various ethnic/religious groups there and the hardships many had to endure after the war," he said. "There were IEDs (roadside bombs) that we had to deal with while moving around between camps."
"I remember one time we were at a camp that was between Bosnian Muslim and Bosnian Serb territory," Magers said. "It had been heavily mined during the war."
"We had a stray dog that was drinking water next to our vehicle and being playful," he said. "A few minutes later, we hear an explosion and realized the dog had slipped out through the perimeter fencing and came into contact with the mine. It was heartbreaking."
"But the resilience of the people of that country was amazing to watch," Magers said. "Seeing and experiencing those things made me realize how blessed I was to be born to a country like the United States, where too often, things are taken for granted."
Magers also recalled his time in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm and Shield where he experienced Muslim culture.
"I would have never have been able to experience the world through the eyes of others without living in those locations," he said. "I experienced the good and the bad of the world and leaders while serving my country."
"I always believed we were trying to make things better for those less fortunate than us and especially those living under tyrannical conditions," Magers said.
"There were long days at sea launching aircraft for combat patrols over both countries," he continued. "As an air crewman during the Cold War, I flew many missions in areas that were deemed dangerous and encountered many ships and aircraft from hostile nations."
The times were challenging.
Magers said staying in touch with family as well as friendships he built during his assignments helped him through service.
"The camaraderie that is established between members of the military services is important," Magers said. "It is an experience that many folks never have a chance to witness."
"Knowing that the person next to you is prepared to give his or her life for yours, or for those we were protecting, is an incredible comfort," Magers said. "I came to strong faith in God later in life, but wish now that I had experienced that much earlier and shared with those I came into contact with."
Magers said he was never fired upon but said there was a constant threat in combat, especially with regards to the IEDs.
"During my times there, we on a couple of occasions came upon them and had to have them cleared before we could proceed," he said. "Being in the Navy, combat is something we experienced from miles away. Our weapons could neutralize threats from significant distances."
Magers deployed last in the winter of 2001 through the summer of 2002 and retired in March 2003. His last deployment was to Bahrain to serve on the 5th Fleet staff during operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa.
Magers was promoted to chief warrant officer in 1990 and retired as a CWO4 in 2003.
He retired in San Diego before relocating to Charleston. He never did go back to Arkansas except for a high school reunion.
Magers said he feels he did what he set out to do.
"I worked to train those who worked for me," he said. "I think I prepared them to take over and continue what we were trained to do when I retired.
"I hope that I helped those that came behind me to understand their oaths that were taken to this country and our fellow citizens," he continued. "I also hope that we presented a good image to those we came into contact with overseas and in the U.S."
Magers said he does regret the time away from his family while serving, especially missing the milestones of children -- the first walk, graduation -- and other unforeseen circumstances like illness or injury of grandparents.
But Magers said that despite the struggles, he is proud of his service.
"We were a powerful deterrent force that sailed into various combat theaters around the world and we always trained for combat, all the while hoping that we would not have to use the firepower we carried with us," he said. "I will never forget the feeling of manning the rails in radiant white uniforms when we returned to our home ports after a six-month deployment."
Currently, Magers is semi-retired and works with the Southern Methodist Church in the foreign missions department.
He is a member of Bowman Southern Methodist Church, where he has served on various committees and boards. He helps to teach Sunday school and is a part of the Good News Club at Bethune-Bowman Elementary School.
Magers is married to Missy, and the couple has four children -- Nicholas is in the U.S. Air Force; Patrick is a teacher in the Charleston area; and Jessica and Abby are nurses who live in Orangeburg.
The couple has seven grandchildren.
In addition to spending time with family, Magers enjoys hunting and fishing.
Two years ago, he cleared an acre behind his house and had a pond dug. The pond is stocked with bream and bass.
Reading is another hobby.
As an aside, Magers noted today that the EA-3B Skywarrior airplane that he flew on while stationed in Japan in the 1980s currently sits on the USS Yorktown in Charleston.
"The side number is 007 and we referred to it as the James Bond plane," he said, noting that when he relocated to Charleston in 2004, little did he know that a few years later, "this plane joined me in the Palmetto State."
"I got to see her again," Magers said.