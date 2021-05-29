WATCH NOW: STORIES OF HONOR: Retired Navy vet says he realized blessing of U.S., freedom

Magers deployed last in the winter of 2001 through the summer of 2002 and retired in March 2003. His last deployment was to Bahrain to serve on the 5th Fleet staff during operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa.

Magers was promoted to chief warrant officer in 1990 and retired as a CWO4 in 2003.

He retired in San Diego before relocating to Charleston. He never did go back to Arkansas except for a high school reunion.

Magers said he feels he did what he set out to do.

"I worked to train those who worked for me," he said. "I think I prepared them to take over and continue what we were trained to do when I retired.

"I hope that I helped those that came behind me to understand their oaths that were taken to this country and our fellow citizens," he continued. "I also hope that we presented a good image to those we came into contact with overseas and in the U.S."

Magers said he does regret the time away from his family while serving, especially missing the milestones of children -- the first walk, graduation -- and other unforeseen circumstances like illness or injury of grandparents.

But Magers said that despite the struggles, he is proud of his service.