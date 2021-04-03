‘Walk Through the Bible’: Church puts on live Easter display despite weather

As forecasters were calling for the possibility of inclement weather last weekend, the “Walk Through the Bible” scenes that had been prepared for an outdoor display were moved indoors to the fellowship hall at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cordova.
People, outfitted with their protective masks, were admitted a few at a time and were guided through the eight-room experience as a family, or following social-distancing guidelines, a couple of people at time, and blue tape marked the barrier that separated the attendees from the actors for added safety.
“This was an opportunity to do something here at Easter to reach out into our community to let them know that we love them and we care. Although we have a lot going on with COVID, we can still do some things in a safe manner to share the good news of Jesus,” said Pastor Brian Self.
“Inside, it just has a whole different feeling,” said Ann Bookhart, director of Children and Youth Ministries, who explained that this process of bringing the Bible to life to inspire interest in the Gospels stemmed from a community outreach activity that the church had attempted the Halloween before the pandemic.
“Two years ago during the fall, we had planned a Bible character hay ride, but due to rain, we had to bring it indoors. The original idea was to have people at different houses, safe locations along the route and when the hay wagon would pull up, the characters would step out and tell their story,” said Bookhart, who added that they wanted to proceed with the full implementation this past Halloween, but there were still too many limitations due to COVID-19.
“We wanted to do something for the community where people could get out and walk around, and we as a church needed to minister. We needed something we could put our hearts into and our hands into,” she said.
After brainstorming with Pastor Self, Bookhart said they came up with the idea of an event titled “Walk Through the Bible” that would be held during this Easter season and would allow church members to encourage the community and each other as they remembered scenes not only from the New Testament that tells of the birth, sacrifice and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, but recounted the stories of the Old Testament where God’s promises to man actually began.
According to Bookhart, many of the props were taken from a variety of previously held vacation Bible schools as the small-town church repurposed different materials to create the backdrop for each scene. Noah’s ark and the silhouette of Jesus on the cross were created by Cheryl and Ricky Black.
“We just sat down and pulled the scripture that would tell the story in a very brief manner for each scene and then we gave that to Woody Lingle, our music minister. Different people from the church went to Woody’s house, and he recorded them speaking and put all the roles together on his equipment to give it the unique sound,” said Bookhart.
“It is about getting people to know more about the Bible, but the bottom line is telling them about Jesus and that He loves them -- that we have the promise of salvation through Him,” said Self.
“It is different, reading the Bible, and seeing it played out. This experience might answer questions that that people may have. We want to be here for people to help spread the gospel of the Lord,” said Shelton Lattimore, who plays the character of Goliath.
“People need to know that David wasn’t huge or strong. He was just an ordinary person. The impact that David has on people is really important because the Bible tells us not to be afraid when we face our enemies. God has us and we need to have faith in Him. We should just release our worries and fears knowing that the Lord has us,” said Josiah Smith, who plays the role of the young man who slays Goliath with a sling and a stone.
Jayden Lattimore, the young lady who portrays a woman at the crucifixion scene, said, “It’s very touching and I feel like some people do not know the story that should. There is not enough kindness in the world. People are mean. They pick on you. They bully you when they just need to choose kindness. If you are mean or you have done something sinful, then Jesus died on the cross to save you from your sins. This scene says to people that God sent his only son to die for us, to save us, and if you call on his name, you can repent and be saved.”
Joshua Self, who portrays Jesus after the Resurrection, said, “I think it is very interesting. In this scene one of Jesus’ lines is ‘Blessed are those who have believed but haven’t seen.’ We are taught to believe by faith, not by sight. I think that is a very difficult thing for people today, but even for Thomas who walked with Jesus. He had to put his hands where the nails had been, in the scars on Jesus’ hands and sides before he would believe that Jesus came back. So, I think this scene, in particular, is very important for non-believers and even struggling believers to know that even Jesus’ disciples, the people who were walking around with him, had doubt and had struggles with their faith.”
“We have all been doubting Thomases in our lives. We must believe, sight unseen, and when I play this role, it drives home that point home in my heart,” said Jay Wayne Smith, an actor in the same scene.
“During this pandemic with the virus like it has been, it has been hard to minister to the community and we were just grateful for the opportunity, even within our own church to be unified and getting together. The whole experience has been good for us. A lot of folks have stepped up and they did a tremendous job and we just appreciate everyone,” said Sheryl Dunning.
“It’s just the scripture. We didn’t add anything to it,” she said.
Pastor Self hopes that through this successful event, people will be encouraged that there are things people can do safely to reach out to each other and to their communities.
“With COVID, we know people are scared. We’ve talked to a lot of people and even our church members who are scared. Yes, there are a lot of things that go wrong in the world and there is a lot of bad stuff out there, but through our fellowship with Jesus, we don’t have to go through it alone. He is with us, but also we have church family that comes together and we encourage each other,” said Pastor Self.
“I know there are a lot of folks that may not have church families and they might feel that they are going through this alone, but they don’t have to. We walk through this together,” he said.
“I am proud of our church. We are praying that it will help the community to understand that they can come here as a place of refuge, a place of acceptance and love,” said Nancy Dingley.
After completing the approximately 30-minute walk-through, Jamie Lingle said, “I had no idea how involved it actually was. Day to day, you kind of forget, especially if you don’t read your Bible religiously -- you kind of forget the stories. The way that they portrayed everything and had the characters, it was really nice. It even had me in tears at the cross. I didn’t expect to be in tears, but I was, and it was a healthy experience to be reminded.”
To find out more about events at Ebenezer Baptist Church, visit their Facebook page @Ebenezerbaptistcordova.