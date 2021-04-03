‘Walk Through the Bible’: Church puts on live Easter display despite weather

“It is different, reading the Bible, and seeing it played out. This experience might answer questions that that people may have. We want to be here for people to help spread the gospel of the Lord,” said Shelton Lattimore, who plays the character of Goliath.

“People need to know that David wasn’t huge or strong. He was just an ordinary person. The impact that David has on people is really important because the Bible tells us not to be afraid when we face our enemies. God has us and we need to have faith in Him. We should just release our worries and fears knowing that the Lord has us,” said Josiah Smith, who plays the role of the young man who slays Goliath with a sling and a stone.

Jayden Lattimore, the young lady who portrays a woman at the crucifixion scene, said, “It’s very touching and I feel like some people do not know the story that should. There is not enough kindness in the world. People are mean. They pick on you. They bully you when they just need to choose kindness. If you are mean or you have done something sinful, then Jesus died on the cross to save you from your sins. This scene says to people that God sent his only son to die for us, to save us, and if you call on his name, you can repent and be saved.”