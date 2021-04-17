Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Eutawville celebrating 150th church anniversary this year

“As I read the history of the church, it was just simply amazing to see where we as a church came from. From slavery to Reconstruction to the Jim Crow era to civil rights to voting rights to women's rights. It's like the church has always been there,” she said.

Wright said while she’s proud of the church’s accomplishments over the years, the work continues.

“With all that the church has gone through, we definitely need to pass that down to the next generation because the young generation doesn't realize the struggle that our forefathers had to go through in order for us to get to where we are today. We're still fighting voter suppression and all this stuff,” she said.

Mae Donna Nesbit said, “The church is the backbone of the Black community. Unity Missionary Baptist Church. When you read our history, the names keep repeating. That's part of our strength because those people are going to make sure that this church is here for generations to come because their foreparents ensured it was here for them. So I find strength in the names repeating. There's some names that will never leave this church."

Deacon Harry Middleton said he appreciated the church’s “awesome members” who promote a family atmosphere, along with the way the church sticks together in good and bad times.