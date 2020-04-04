Trailblazer in the Arctic: Orangeburg native pens tribute to 1st African American to reach both poles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This commentary is written by Orangeburg native Kimberly Aiken as a thank you to a woman of great merit and in honor of Black History Month "to every African American trailblazer who made it possible for me to be in a position to write this piece."

It has been over 100 years since the first African American reached the North Pole in 1908. This is an element of black history uncommonly known to the world. In 2007, the first black woman became the second black person to set foot on the geographical North Pole. Four years later, she undertook yet another adventure and became the first black person to stand at the South Pole and simultaneously the first black person to reach both poles. In 2019, Ms. Barbara Hillary, trailblazer on top and bottom of the world passed away. She left behind an incredible mark on the world.

As I reflect on the life and achievements of Ms. Barbara Hillary, I can’t help but see a reflection of myself. As an African American, it seemed implausible to me that I too could be among many creating synergies and capacity-building for an inclusive and diversified Arctic. As a native of South Carolina growing up in the countryside, I never envisioned a life entangled with an infatuation for the polar regions. Like Ms. Hillary, today I am in love with a region filled with an abundance of beauty, diverse wildlife, and unique cultural communities.