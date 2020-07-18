‘The Middleton touch’: Alumnus, fundraiser worked tirelessly for Claflin

“He wasn’t bashful about letting it be known that finance was a part of it. We could have good dialogues, talking about setting up structure with the alumni association, even chartering a new chapter, but everything would kind of end with ‘Claflin needs X and we want folks to support Claflin.’ He was not bashful about letting that be known as we set up new chapters,” Bess said.

“We used to call him the money man,” Gloria Kirkland remembered fondly.

As past president of the Orangeburg Chapter of Claflin’s Alumni Association and a college classmate, Middleton was well-known to her.

“I don’t care who he’s with, where he goes, you didn’t leave him without giving him a dollar for Claflin,” she said.

Kirkland understood how his focus and dedication to his alma mater won him wide-reaching respect and loyalty.

“Not only did Vernon ask for the money -- the people would give him the money. Because they knew he had a love for Claflin, and he also had faith and purpose in what he did. When someone believes in what they do, when they believe in their purpose without a shadow of a doubt, that’s who Vernon was. He lived that. He lived that,” Kirkland said. “And we believed in him and he respected us.”