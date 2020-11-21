Thanksgiving changes: When a tradition comes to an end

Their outdoor games were special too. I remember one year as that of “the missing laundry basket.” On that particular afternoon, this group of cousins were of the age to want to pit the boy cousins against the girl cousins in some fashion. We did not have to be involved in those battles.

At any rate, after they all went home, I couldn’t find my laundry basket. I remembered that my older granddaughter had actually asked if they could use it, so I called her to ask what they had done with it. Her answer was somewhat startling. She said, “Oh -- we must have left it up on a limb in the magnolia tree.”

The girls had selected that tree as their castle. She told me they had gathered pine cones in the laundry basket and took their positions in this refuge to fend off the soldiers (the boys). So I climbed up in that tree and brought my laundry basket down. Believe it or not, I was already collecting Social Security when I did that!

This was soon replaced by touch football in our back yard. The few times when the weather did not cooperate for that, they dug into our cabinet where the board games have been kept for almost half a century, and they made plans about who would play what.