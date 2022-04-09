SUCCESSFUL JOURNEY: Local actress using business degree to manage career

God. Education. Career.

These are key words that come to mind when it comes to the life of rising star Taylore Simone. This Orangeburg native applauds her parents for raising her to be steadfast in Christian values and insisting that she focus on her education before pursuing a career in entertainment. After graduating Bethune-Bowman High School at the top of her class as valedictorian, she went on to the University of South Carolina-Columbia. Simone proved her dedication and determination by again graduating at the top of her class as magna cum laude. She obtained a bachelor of science in business administration with a double major in management and marketing.

Although traditional education remained in the forefront during her young life, Simone’s parents, recognizing her interest in dressing up and posing for photographs, allowed her to begin learning about modeling by taking classes while she was still in elementary school.

“It just came natural to me. When I was a child, every time I saw a camera, no matter what I was doing, I would just instantly stop and pose,” said Simone, remarking that her mom said even when she was in the womb that she would move around in response to music and movies indicating that she had “interest in acting or some creative field even before she was born.”

“I was also considered tall for my age, so it was either modeling or sports, and I didn’t really want to sweat,” she said half-jokingly admitting that she fit the more “girly-girly” type who would “rather wear heels than sneakers.”

This class act said she began modeling development classes at the age of 9, and later, while in high school, she joined the DeAbreu Modeling Agency in Columbia, where she received further training and booked her first commercial with a well-known name.

As part of the DeAbreu Agency, they offered a matriculation, or graduation. Simone received accolades for her hard work and demonstration of skills.

“I was awarded as the number one model at DeAbreu for runway modeling,” she said, adding that she also received nine out of 10 callbacks from other agencies that were interested in signing her at that time.

However, as traditional classroom learning took precedence, Simone went on to finish high school instead of jumping at those offers.

“My parents were big on education, and I am appreciative of that because you need that balance,” she explained and credits her parents for giving her a solid introduction to business and marketing at a young age as well.

“I look at myself and my career as a business, as a brand. My parents instilled that in me while growing up.”

“We used to sell things at the Orangeburg Flea Market like CDs and jewelry. I would be up with them early in the morning packing the car. We would be out there and sell out,” said the young entrepreneur who even sold pencils to the students at school.

“I would be so excited to tell my parents that I sold all my pencils, and they would give me my cut. So it just introduced business to me and how to manage money and communicate with others,” she said.

Dedication. Reputation. Opportunity.

While studying business and marketing at USC, Simone also minored in theater. One day, she had to miss class because she booked another commercial. This conscientious young lady alerted her teacher early about her impending absence.

“The teacher understood because she wanted us to get ‘real-world’ experience,” she said.

After graduating USC, she became a licensed health insurance agent for two years. Even while working in this capacity, she still found time to make herself available for different gigs, from runway modeling to acting.

“During this time, I booked TV One’s 'Fatal Attraction,' and that was my first national speaking role. I had to tell my supervisor that I needed to be off of work for three days. I communicated with her, and she was very flexible,” said Simone, appreciative of the understanding and the opportunity.

As a responsible employee, she said she always let her job know as soon as she booked something and had to miss work or leave work early. However, being a humble person and a bit private, she never really broadcast her reasons to others.

“COVID came in the year 2020 and I got laid off from that job. I just found that opportunity to put all my time, energy and effort into my modeling and acting career. I really started looking at myself as a brand and I took my branding seriously. I am offering a service, so I am a business,” she said.

Simone has taken all of her training, the fundamentals of business and marketing, added the morals and positive character traits learned from church and home, and combined them as she diligently works to present her best self. Now, at age 25, she leverages her bachelor’s degree and skills acquired over the past 16 years to manage her own very successful career.

“I am using my marketing skills on social media so people know what to expect from me and what I have to offer. I am making those connections behind the scenes, networking. I am fully freelance now,” said Simone.

“I am my own social media manager. I am my own agent. I am the negotiator of contracts. I am the publicist.”

Lights. Camera. Action.

Taylore, who self-submitted for a role with Disney last year, got the unexpected callback.

“One day I was on the phone with my friend when I saw the email from Disney saying, ‘We just wanted to let you know that the director chose you.’ I was like, what? and I screamed on the phone. ‘Oh my gosh! I just got cast for a Disney film,’” she said excitedly.

“I thank God for that,” she stated.

“We just wrapped on that multi-day shoot. It was shot in Fayetteville, Georgia. It’s a remake of a very well-known movie. There are some major stars in it: Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Lakeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson and Danny DeVito,” she said revealing that her role was as the Egyptian queen but unable to say the name of the film until Walt Disney Productions released the information.

“That was a major accomplishment,” she said, amazed to have landed the role herself without an agent and to have had the opportunity to shoot a scene with Haddish, who is known for the 2017 film, “Girls Trip.”

According to HollywoodReporter.com, the Disney feature film, Haunted Mansion, starring this slate of actors is directed by Justin Simien, known for the film “Dear White People” and the Netflix series of the same name. Based on their information, the movie is set to release in March 2023. Katie Dippold, the screenwriter, is billed by imdb.com as a writer and producer known for “The Heat” (2013) and “Ghostbusters” (2016).

In addition to this role, Simone recently played a car crash victim in a commercial shot in Greenville, booked through Amy Brower Casting in Columbia.

“I was also part of a Ruff Endz music video. They are an old school R&B group who have different songs in movies and they are well-known for ‘Someone to Love You.’ That was shot right here in Columbia.”

“I was shocked that some of these big things are being shot in Columbia and on the east coast. That just goes to show you that things can happen anywhere.”

Simone says she went back to her alma mater to help out the media students there by acting in a short film called “Finding the Pieces.”

“The premiere for this is in April sometime. I played a mother who developed Alzheimer’s and is trying to piece back memories together. It goes through her life with her daughter and that disease. It is based on the director’s actual experience with her grandmother,” said Simone, mentioning that it will be submitted to different film festivals.

Simone also plays the role of a mother in a commercial that is airing now, recently booked a print campaign with Marriott and another with Ashro fashion catalog.

“I also mentor talent, help them to build their brands and even to book gigs,” said Simone, who is happy to give back and share what she has learned along the journey.

“I am considering doing an e-book or an educational series just to help people break into the industry and know how to navigate it,” said the genuine actress who believes that “you can’t just wait for opportunities, you have to create them.”

“I am a Christian and I founded my brand on not compromising principles. People need to understand that you don’t have to compromise your morals and values. God made you a promise, so you can bank on that promise that God will get you to where you need to go. I give all the credit, honor and glory to God for getting me to where I am today,” she said humbly.

Taylore says she will always love modeling, but she wants to transition how people see her to more of an actress now. She says she has not compromised on her beliefs for any role; no nudity or profanity. She has turned down questionable roles even if they were high-paying because at the end of the day, she has to be able to live with herself and she wants to lead a life that is pleasing to God.

“You don’t have to take your clothes off,” she exclaimed, mentioning that actors or models have to be mindful of their actions.

“If you do that and later want to do something like Disney, they are not going to want you to represent their brand. They are family-oriented, so you have already kicked yourself out of those opportunities before they have even come to you,” she explained.

“This is a ministry. I want to show people that you can be wholesome and still get paid,” said Simone.

“It doesn’t matter where you start. What matters is where you see yourself going. To be a goal-getter, you have to set the goal and go get it.”

“If I can do it, so can you. It doesn’t matter how old you are, or what you have been categorized as, it is not too late. You are still alive. There is still hope.”

“I want people in Orangeburg to realize that their dreams are possible. It takes work. You have to do what needs to be done. Take one step at a time. Make progress,” she said.

To follow Simone’s career or to get in touch with her, you can find her on Facebook: Taylore Simone; instagram: misstayloresimone; and reach her by email: booktayloresimone@gmail.com.

