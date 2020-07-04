STORIES OF HONOR:'Never take life for granted'; Desert Storm vet proud of service

"My greatest accomplishment was returning home alive," said Desert Storm veteran Amanda Faye Fogle.
Fogle was only 12 when her father died, forcing her to grow up a little faster than most, but in some ways preparing her for a military career which was both tough and fulfilling.
She loves her country but recalls the hard sacrifices she had to make upon traveling to Saudi Arabia, including leaving behind a 6-month-old baby. She was still determined to not only serve her country but fulfill an obligation she made to her mother.
"I went in the military to help support my mother because my father died when I was 12. My mother was left to raise six kids. I joined the military to help support her. College was not an option for me because I did not care for school at that time,” Fogle said.
‘We were challenged many times’
The 50-year-old Santee resident is a United States Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm, a massive U.S.-led air offensive made in response to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.
“It was quite an experience. Going into a foreign country on foreign land, you had to put up your extra guard of protection,” said Fogle, who was assigned to the 1st Calvary Division, C Company, 27th Main Support Battalion.
She was selected to go out as part of an advance party team, or a group of soldiers who went ahead of the main body of troops to prepare the way for their arrival.
“We had to get everything ready, all the equipment and all the supplies and get everything down to the ports to be ready to ship out. It was our job to go in and check the areas, check the perimeters, set up everything and get everything ready for when our company came in,” Fogle said.
She had to make quick adjustments in her life once the declaration of war was made.
“When I got orders that I had to leave on advance party, it was a quick process. We had to move fast. At that time, I had a 6-month-old baby. I mean, I had to give up my apartment, put my car and furniture in storage, and go through the legal process to sign my daughter over to my mother. When you go into a war zone, you have to make sure that you have all that stuff done in case anything would have happened to me,” Fogle said.
"That was very hard when you've got to sign off your rights and stuff, but I love my country,” she said.
Her military career actually started in November 1988, when she began her basic training at Fort Jackson. She then went to Fort Lee, Virginia, for Advanced Individual Training before heading off to Fort Hood, Texas.
She left for the Middle East in August of 1990 and stayed for approximately eight months before returning to Fort Hood, where she stayed for another year of service before leaving Texas in November of 1992.
“I served in the military for four years, and then I came out and went into the South Carolina National Guard for another eight years. I did a little bit of everything there. I started off in the military as a 76P (stock control and accounting specialist) and got converted to a 92A (automated logistical specialist). Of course, when I first joined the military, it was in graves registration,” Fogle said.
“I told them, ‘No, thank you.’ I worked that for about three months, and I told them that was not for me. That’s how I ended up on a detail for the bodies coming in in Saudi Arabia,” she said.
She recalled the challenges she faced as a young 20-year-old soldier in Desert Storm.
“One was the heat and the cold. It was like freezing weather at night. We didn’t have the proper clothing to stay warm. So we learned very quickly that cardboard boxes were the most sufficient item that could keep you warm.
“The next challenging thing was being out on the perimeters at night with your night vision goggles and in the foxholes. Sure, we were fully protected. We have 50-cal and 60-cal machine guns in the foxhole, but what was scary is you just got two people out there on this perimeter. You may have two a couple of miles over on another parameter, but you’ve got to monitor and protect everyone all night long,” Fogle said.
She recalled small children who would make their way through the barbed-wired perimeter.
“I would be like, ‘Are these children loaded with bombs or what?’ All we could do was pray real quick and say, ‘Lord, direct us.’ I didn’t want to have to hurt a child but, at the same time, I don’t want this child to be the one to kill me. After a while, we discovered that at least some of the ones that came were not out to hurt us. They were just looking for stuff ... simple stuff like a broom, mop, or our covers off our bed,” Fogle said.
Explosions were among the dangers that she and her fellow soldiers had to be prepared for.
“Every now and then they would hit us with a little dynamite or something and we would suit up and put on your gas mask, jump suit, gloves and boots. So we had a few moments like that,” she said, noting that the soldiers realized how serious things got when shipments of body bags began filing in.
“I remember the soldiers started opening the boxes and said, ‘Oh, these are our luggage bags for us to take our luggage and get ready and go home.’ I kept looking and I said, ‘Nah, these ain’t no luggage bags. These are body bags.’ Then they started bringing in the refrigerated vans for the bodies. Then it got scary, real scary. Everyone started asking, ‘Will we make it out here alive?’” she said.
Some soldiers fell into depression, with Fogle and other soldiers sometimes serving as counselors for them.
“Some of us tough girls ended up actually being counselors to a lot of people in our tents and stuff. People would cry at night, sleep with their gun with them because they were just paranoid. My roommate from Haiti ended up losing her mind, and they finally took her away,” said Fogle, whose own grandmother died the same day she left for Saudi Arabia.
“She had passed away the same day I left. The day they got me to the phone was actually the day of the funeral,” she said.
She said that getting used to a different culture was not easy, particularly one where there were many restrictions on what women could and could not do.
“After they called the war off and everything was over and done, we got the chance to explore the city. We got challenged so many times because we were women truck drivers ... We had to follow their laws. We had to keep our sleeves down, our head covered and we couldn’t expose our legs or anything like that.
“I think the biggest problem they had with us was exposing our face because they didn’t allow their women to expose their face. A lot of the women couldn’t do things that the men were allowed to do. A lot of times we would put our hair under our hats and make ourselves look like men just to be able to go to the stores to get things we needed,” Fogle said.
Despite the culture shock, she was glad to witness some more beautiful moments overseas.
“The most beautiful thing that I ever witnessed was flying over the Red Sea, having to physically see it with my own eyes,” she said.
‘I had to be strong’
When Fogle returned to Fort Hood, she knew that she had had enough.
“It was a good experience but at that time, that was enough. I left Texas in November of ’92,” said Fogle, who said she takes medication for post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I quickly tell people to not walk up on me. It’s a fear that’s in me, and it’s still there after all these years. It’s a mental thing. I got a guard over me now. People look at it as joke, but it’s not a joke ... Unless you were there, you wouldn’t understand the things we had to go through,” Fogle said.
She served in the S.C. National Guard from 1993 to 2001.
“I started off in Orangeburg right there on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard. I worked with Orangeburg for about five years, then I transferred to a Hampton, South Carolina, unit for the last three years,” she said, noting that her duties included performing vehicle inspections.
“You had to keep everything prepped in case the National Guard got called out for duty. My job was making sure the vehicles were ready and serviced. That’s going out there and greasing the fifth wheel, checking the tires, taking the trucks on road tests, doing whatever. I was driving the cargo trucks, like the 18-wheelers for the military. I was rolling. I was taking them on down to Georgia like it was nothing,” Fogle said.
She said she loves helping people, something her military career allowed her to do. She also learned a couple of lessons, including how to not take life for granted.
“We’re blessed more than we’ll ever realize, even now. Never take life for granted. I was lucky. My greatest accomplishment was returning home alive. Some of those soldiers didn’t…. If I had to go back and do it all over again, I probably would now that I’ve got a better understanding,” Fogle said.
“I’m thankful that they recognized me as a tough soldier to send on advance party. I was grateful for that opportunity. That’s why I know I had to be strong for the ones who would fall into depression. I had to be strong for the ones who were crying for their mothers. You had to cry with them sometimes,” she said.
Fogle eventually went back to school and earned an associate degree in computer science from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Claflin University and a master’s of science degree in management from Southern Wesleyan University.
She knows her late mother, Lillie Mae, would be proud of her and plans to one day open up a thrift store. In the meantime, she said she is loving life, her country, and people of all races.
“I don’t see color. Greater is coming. I want to be able to go out and help other people. A lot of people are lost in the world. I think if they had a little guidance from someone who’s had exposure to the world, that they would do better things in life,” she said.
As she looks back on her life, she is grateful for the prayers of her mother and grandmother.
“I’m glad that I had a praying grandmother and a mother because they taught me how to pray. I was active in the church at a very young age," she said.
"I’m glad that they instilled that stuff in me at a young age because I was able to carry it with me when I went across that water. It carried me through many nights."
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534.
