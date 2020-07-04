STORIES OF HONOR:'Never take life for granted'; Desert Storm vet proud of service

Some soldiers fell into depression, with Fogle and other soldiers sometimes serving as counselors for them.

“Some of us tough girls ended up actually being counselors to a lot of people in our tents and stuff. People would cry at night, sleep with their gun with them because they were just paranoid. My roommate from Haiti ended up losing her mind, and they finally took her away,” said Fogle, whose own grandmother died the same day she left for Saudi Arabia.

“She had passed away the same day I left. The day they got me to the phone was actually the day of the funeral,” she said.

She said that getting used to a different culture was not easy, particularly one where there were many restrictions on what women could and could not do.

“After they called the war off and everything was over and done, we got the chance to explore the city. We got challenged so many times because we were women truck drivers ... We had to follow their laws. We had to keep our sleeves down, our head covered and we couldn’t expose our legs or anything like that.