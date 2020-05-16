STORIES OF HONOR: Navy veteran says ‘I had a good life’; biggest regret is not re-enlisting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Veteran John Wesley “J.W.” Gargis of Orangeburg said his biggest regret is not re-enlisting in the U.S. Navy when his four years were up.

“I wish I’d stayed, if I had to do it over again,” he said.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Gargis served aboard aircraft carriers during the Korean War era from 1952 to 1956 but never saw combat, serving mainly in the Mediterranean and Caribbean regions.

He joined the Navy right out of high school.

“I joined the Navy in November of ’52,” he said. “I went to boot camp in San Diego. And they sent me back to Norfolk (Virginia) and they put me on the (U.S.S) Bennington aircraft carrier.

“I enjoyed it and never got in no trouble.”

His strongest memory is of the Bennington exploding, killing dozens of sailors. Luckily, he was not on board at the time.

“We were off Rhode Island. And they just laid them out on the flight deck, you know, off the ship. The hydraulic system went through and then flashed and killed like 91 men and injured about 200,” he said.

It could just as easily have been him on that ship, he said.