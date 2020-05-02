STORIES OF HONOR: 'It's about dedication to duty and service'

Part of the relationships he built was during his time as an English instructor at an all-girls school.

"I volunteered once a week and got to work in a girls' high school. During the Taliban era, girls were forbidden to learn how to read or go to school, period. I go over there and start trying to teach English. The ages of the students in the classroom ranged from like 9 to 29. It was just a really unique situation," Leonard said.

He added, "There was no power in the school. So depending on the time of the year, we had to rotate around the different classrooms in the building so we'd have enough sunlight to come in."

He enjoyed his travels around Kabul.

"I got to go all around Kabul. I got to see a lot of neat things and different ways of life. Security wasn't as bad as it is now. Every two weeks we tried to bring in different vendors to sell their goods to the soldiers. I got out with my driver and interpreter and we'd go to all these different shops and set up for them to come to our compound in downtown Kabul," said Leonard, who also got to meet Mohammad Zahir Shah, Afghanistan's last king, during his first tour in the country.