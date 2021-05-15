STORIES OF HONOR: ‘I’d go tomorrow, if I had to’

“I was in charge of cargo documentation, in charge of Balad Air Field, and throughout that airfield, we had mortar rounds and shells because I was in charge of the 12 Sherpa planes, which is a 10-man plane,” he said.

Green made sure supplies were stocked up.

“The general didn’t care how much they shot as long as they had rounds (of ammunition),” he said.

“We had vessels coming in and I’d send convoys out to unload it and get it to us because I was at the logistical board area in Anaconda,” he said.

But there were some close calls too.

Enemy forces sought to destroy supply lines.

Green said it was fortunate no one was hurt due to attacks.

He found strength within to get through those tough moments by praying, reading the Bible and singing a song called, “I Have Jesus and I’ve Got Enough.”

After 11 months in Iraq, the Army redeployed him to Camp Spearhead in Kuwait City, Kuwait, at the Port of Ash Shuaiba.

That’s were Green experienced some intense threats by improvised explosive devices, often called IEDs.