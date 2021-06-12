STORIES OF HONOR: Hubbards have legacy of honorable service

It all began one fall while young Jerry Hubbard stood with his family watching the processions of homecoming parade participants pass by. In fact, when his eyes beheld those neatly-pressed military uniforms and his ears heard the cadence and the marching boots of the South Carolina State College ROTC cadets, a spark was ignited in him.

Little did he know at the time that his inspiration would set in motion a family legacy of military service for himself and his two sons.

“Being from Orangeburg, we attended all of State’s homecoming parades. I was impressed with the ROTC Cadet Corps marching in the parade in their fine-looking uniforms and I said one day, I want to wear one of those uniforms,” said Hubbard.

After graduating Wilkinson High School, Hubbard entered college and joined the ROTC program. He later received a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1960 from SCSC.

“We were encouraged by the university and the ROTC program to give our best to our country,” said Hubbard, who married his high school sweetheart, Miriam Brailey, upon graduation from college.