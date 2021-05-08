STORIES OF HONOR: From aircraft mechanic in Vietnam to top-flight flight instructor

He said he still has dreams about Vietnam, although they are not as frequent as they used to be.

“It was a good life, it was a great life,” said Joye of his time in the Air Force and as a pilot.

“And I would encourage anybody if they don’t have some goal in mind, such as a doctor or lawyer or something like that, to at least join the Air Force,” he said. “There’s so much you can do.”

The 82-year-old kind of entered the military on a whim. But it turned out for the best.

“I actually entered the Air Force in 1957 – my best buddy said, ‘Hey, let’s go join the Air Force,’ so we did,” he said.

‘And I spent 22 years in there, and it’s probably the best thing I ever did in my life.”

Joye said he’s originally from the Orangeburg area.

“We lived down below Branchville ... I went to school in Bamberg for the first through the sixth grade. Then when I moved to Rowesville, I went to Orangeburg High School, it was back then. Then I finally ... went through 11th grade at Edisto – and that’s when I joined the Air Force,” he said.