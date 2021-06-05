STORIES OF HONOR: Centenarian, Air Force vet thankful for service, family

“I started right there in Columbia. I’ve been to Fort Bragg, and I left there and went down to Keesler Field, Mississippi. I’ve been to Luke Field, Arizona, and I’ve been out in California. I was out there in the service for 19 months at Bakersfield. I enjoyed it all, but some of it was scary,” James said.

Used to working on small planes, James said he had to get accustomed to the larger, much faster planes that had been built and would occasionally fly over where he and others were working.

“When the jets first came out, they buzzed the field where we were. We didn’t know what it was. We were out there working. We used to service planes, wash them and put parts on them and everything, and then those things would come over and buzz the field sometimes. We didn’t know what it was, and we’d try to run and hide,” James said.

“We figured the people were going to hurt us. They were just flying up there just like they do now. They were brand new and fast planes just like they are now. You lost your mind for a minute because you really didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

He also recalled having to go up for the test flight on planes he had worked on.