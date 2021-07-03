STORIES OF HONOR: Army vet learned discipline, value of hard work in service

She said while her service was during peacetime, she went through her share of training to prepare for war.

"When I was in Germany, they went out in the field, and we were practicing against different sections of the unit, your own people. It was at night, and it was like a SWAT team. You're out there and making sure that you don't get shot or whatever, but it's all in practice. ... They were training you just in case you had to go to war. That's what that was preparing us for,” Hampton said.

She is grateful to have made it back from her military service alive and not be involved in war.

“I’m very grateful. It’s a dangerous thing. It’s very dangerous. You may come back, you may not come back,” said Hampton, who had four brothers who served in the U.S. Army.

Her son, Kelvin, is a U.S. Navy veteran.

She said while she was not involved in war, she was not exactly injury free.

"Well, while I was there, I stepped in a hole and ended up injuring my back. From firing the weapon, you got tinnitus in your ears and things like that. But, overall, I was OK. When I came out, I was able to get benefits from the military for recurring back pain and tinnitus in my ears," Hampton said.