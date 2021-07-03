STORIES OF HONOR: Army vet learned discipline, value of hard work in service

Blossom Hampton sharpened her leadership, self-sufficiency and discipline skills during military service that also granted her educational opportunities she still appreciates today.
Hampton joined the U.S. Army in October 1976. As a supply specialist, she mastered the procedures for shipping, receiving, storing and issuing stock, as well as stock control and accounting procedures.
She began her military career at Fort Jackson.
“From there, after 18 months, I came down on orders to go to Korea. I spent a year or two in Korea, and from there I went to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and then Fort Stewart. Then I came down on orders to go to Germany,” the Orangeburg resident said.
In Korea, Hampton was stationed with the 249th Military Police Detachment. While in Germany, she served with the 3rd Armored Division Artillery.
“When I was at Fort Jackson, my job was to pass out weapons to the trainees. When I went to Korea, I was in supply personnel,” she said, where she handled the inventory and supply of clothing and equipment.
“In Germany, I was again part of the supply personnel. I came from Germany and then decided to get out of the military to go to school to get my bachelor’s degree with the G.I. Bill. That was in March of ’83. That was the end of my active-duty military service,” Hampton said.
“I was a supply sergeant when I got out after 6-1/2 years,” she said.
Hampton also spent eight years in the South Carolina National Guard, where she was a member of the supply personnel. She was prepared to go to the Gulf War before her mother suffered a massive stroke.
Why was it important for her to serve?
“Well, when I decided to go in the military, I didn’t have a job. So I went to better myself. The other reason was to explore the world. I was sent from Fort Jackson to Korea. When I went to Germany, I was also able to go to Paris and Australia and see the different things. I thought that was neat,” she said.
“I learned to be independent and try to advance to become better. My mother always told me other people may have, but God bless the child that has his own. I wanted to have my own. Even though I was married, I wanted to be responsible for myself so I wouldn’t have to fall and depend on someone else to take care of me,” Hampton said.
She said you have to be disciplined in order to be an effective in military service.
"I learned the value of hard work, discipline. You certainly have to be disciplined because there's people that have gone in the military and they didn't do well because they didn't know how or didn't want to accept discipline from authority leaders.
“At times it's hard, but you look at the longevity of it and get what you want out of it. That's what I looked at because if I didn't, I wouldn't be where I'm at today,” Hampton said.
She said she sometimes felt she was treated unfairly, but she pressed forward with her service requirements.
"You definitely didn't like everything that went on. It started in basic with me because you need to get physical training. You had run a two-mile run within a certain amount of time. I was competing against one white girl there, and I know I got to the line seconds before she did.
“She was given the award and not me. That was my first encounter. I didn't say nothing about it. I felt in myself that I did it. I didn't get the award but, hey, I was able to do it," Hampton said.
She also learned leadership skills.
“I was able to take a primary leadership course as a Specialist 4. I did that while I was in Korea. It teaches you how to read a map, use a compass if you get lost. To become a leader, you’ve got to be responsible. It helps advance you to the next level,” Hampton said.
She netted some awards during her service, including two Good Conduct Medals; a Sharpshooter Badge with the M-16 Rifle; Army Service Ribbon; NCO Professional Development Ribbon and an Overseas Service Ribbon.
She said while her service was during peacetime, she went through her share of training to prepare for war.
"When I was in Germany, they went out in the field, and we were practicing against different sections of the unit, your own people. It was at night, and it was like a SWAT team. You're out there and making sure that you don't get shot or whatever, but it's all in practice. ... They were training you just in case you had to go to war. That's what that was preparing us for,” Hampton said.
She is grateful to have made it back from her military service alive and not be involved in war.
“I’m very grateful. It’s a dangerous thing. It’s very dangerous. You may come back, you may not come back,” said Hampton, who had four brothers who served in the U.S. Army.
Her son, Kelvin, is a U.S. Navy veteran.
She said while she was not involved in war, she was not exactly injury free.
"Well, while I was there, I stepped in a hole and ended up injuring my back. From firing the weapon, you got tinnitus in your ears and things like that. But, overall, I was OK. When I came out, I was able to get benefits from the military for recurring back pain and tinnitus in my ears," Hampton said.
She said she respected her duties and worked to make sure they were done with precision.
"I think that role is important to be able to provide information to the next person, the people that you are serving. Each person has a role, and my role was to supply equipment and clothing and keep accountability of what I'm doing. If I was questioned on it, I could cover myself as to what I did. That's with the Army and any job you go on,” Hampton said.
She continued, “I wanted to be successful in what I was doing. I felt I did what I had to do to complete my job. So I was satisfied with that.”
Hampton said the military would also allow her to accomplish her educational pursuits.
"When I had gotten out of military services, I decided to go to school with the G.I. Bill. I went to South Carolina State University and got my bachelor's degree in business administration. Then from there, I didn't have a job again. I inquired there at the administrative office and was able to obtain a job as a librarian assistant,” she said.
Hampton continued, “After becoming a librarian assistant, a recruiter came down from Pittsburgh recruiting people to go into library science school. From there, I went to library science school and got my master's degree in library science from the University of Pittsburgh. From there, I was able to obtain a job with the federal government as a special librarian. So I obtained that job and stayed on that job until I retired in 2019,” Hampton said.
She was a librarian with the U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center, the U.S. Department of Defense’s focal point for ammunition knowledge and logistical support. The DAC is under the command of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command in Fort Lee, Virginia. The center is located on the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in McAlester, Oklahoma.
“I retired in McAlester, Oklahoma, and I always wanted to come back home. I had a house built and am now living in my new house. I knit in my spare time, which is a lot, and make quilts. I said I would look for a volunteer job, but I hadn’t yet. There’s always time,” Hampton said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD