STARLIGHT QUILTERS: A creative group of women shares passion for needle work

A group of entertaining, talented ladies known as the Starlight Quilters can be found at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, collaborating and sharing ideas. They have been sewing, doing different needle arts, quilting and fellowshipping for nearly 22 years.

They are looking to welcome new members into their fun-loving, creative group. Current members of the club are Bonnie Thompson, Jane Westbury, Kim Birchmore, Barbara Ott, Valery Carrigg, Sherry Buxton, Jean Hawks, Kathleen Underwood and Cindy Bozard.

“We used to be about 25 strong and then the pandemic hit, and we are the remaining group. We want to rebuild,” said club president Bonnie Thompson.

“We are the only group that meets in the evening. We are a group for working people,” she said adding that they designed it that way so that people who had day jobs would have an opportunity to join them after work.

“When we started the group, many of the members were still working,” said Ott.

“We are a social group that has lots of fun,” she said.

These women share their interests in quilting, but each member has a specialty or style of needlecraft she prefers, and each month, different presentations may be made to share those techniques or ideas so that everyone can learn.

The team members say they are more than happy to help anyone who is interested in learning stitching, embroidery, crewel embroidery, cross-stitch, hand-sewing and machine sewing. New members need not know anything about quilting, just have an interest in learning, and the group will teach them at whatever skill level they bring to the table.

As far as creating quilts together, “We are checkbook quilters, we make the tops of quilts,” said Thompson, who shared that there are special machines that sew together the tops, middle and backing on large frames, and these are available in various places in Orangeburg.

The club sometimes does a block of the month activity in which they take a large piece of fabric, cut it up into pieces and organize them back together in different agreed-upon layouts, or patterns, to create a square. These squares can then be used as wall art, a pillow topper or several can be added together in a pattern to design an entire quilt top.

Thompson explained the process of making a quilt sandwich.

“First, we create a design out of different fabric. After we’ve cut the design, we put a layer of batting, or what they used to call wadding. Then we put on the backing. That’s called a quilt sandwich,” she said.

“After the sandwich is made, you can either hand sew it or machine sew it, or you could tie it,” said the president, who then stated that not all quilts are made in the sandwich style.

“Some quilts are called ‘crazy quilts’ -- they are single layers. And, there are biscuit quilts. It all depends on what the purpose is for making them,” said Thompson.

“We first choose our pattern. Then we choose the fabric to go with it,” said Ott, explaining how the group decides what they want to work on and determine how much fabric will be needed.

“Each person here has their own specialty. Barbara is our ‘ripping queen’ who will make us rip out stiches or help us to rip out stiches to make sure we are stitching items correctly,” said Thompson.

“Kim is creative, works in kids' clothes and all types of different media, which is really wonderful. She very brave,” she said and applauded Birchmore for teaching them how to add zippers to their creations.

“I made this pillowcase and some mug rugs,” said Birchmore, who took a square of the moth and turned it into a sewing bag that she can us to carry her materials.

Carrigg shared some personal art from her grandchildren that she will make into quilt squares to have a one-of-a-kind family heirloom. She offered that the Signs store behind Hardee's on John C. Calhoun can take artwork or paper prints and turn them into quilt-ready fabrics. She had two unique pieces which featured the handprints of her grandchildren and hopes to receive more.

“You can take something old and turn it into a quilt, and it becomes something new,” said Thompson.

The first meeting of the month is a type of business meeting where they make decisions on what they want to do as a congregation. They consider projects or techniques on which they want to collaborate, venues at which they may like to display work or trips they may want to take.

Being from different backgrounds and communities, these ladies spend time catching up with each and sharing stories or news from around Orangeburg or their respective home areas out of the county such as Ehrhardt, Bamberg, and Sandy Run.

According to Thompson, Starlight Quilters, which began in December of 2000, is the youngest organized club of quilters in Orangeburg, which includes an original group that has been in existence for over 50 years and is associated with the Council on Aging.

Other named quilting entities in the area are: Every Thursday Quilters, President Gladys Sikes, which meets at 1:30 p.m., the first Thursday of each month, at Orangeburg Lutheran Church; Lake Marion Quilters, President Jean Browning, which meets the second Wednesday of the month in Elloree; Southern Appliqué Quilters, President Dorothy Jackson, which meets at the Clemson Extension Building; Quacky Quilters, person in charge George Ann Rast, which meets in Eutawville; and Orangeburg Quilters, President Vicki McCormick.

If you are interested in learning more about the Starlight Quilters or Every Thursday Quilters, call or text Bonnie Thompson at 803-300-0392.

