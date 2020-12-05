St. Paul's UMC reinstalls organ it hopes to have back playing by Christmas

The musician said the organ will hopefully be something the community can enjoy.

"I think the community will enjoy it. We've got other organs in our community. First Baptist has a nice one, First Presbyterian has a nice one. Maybe this will be the start of something. Maybe we'll have special organists come and do concerts, things like that, and it'll be something for the community," he said.

Dodgins said some churches “always have somebody in there to answer questions about the pipe organ.”

“Then sometimes every once in a while, you’ll go in and they’ll be somebody doing a little concert for people when they walk in to look at the churches. It’s kind of neat,” he said, noting that the church is pleased to have its organ back.

"I'm excited. I'm kind of like a kid in a candy store, for me being able to play an organ. It's still not ready to play. It's going to take them another couple of weeks to get all the kinks out. It's got to be tuned, then we'll be ready to hopefully enjoy Christmas with it," he said.

‘Music is the soul of the church’

Longtime members said the organ has been a significant part of their church service for as long as they can remember.