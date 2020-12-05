St. Paul's UMC reinstalls organ it hopes to have back playing by Christmas

The glorious sounds of the pipes which the pastor says has the power to heal the soul will soon return to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Orangeburg following the long-awaited repair of its organ.
The pipe organ has a long history in the church, with the first having been erected in 1902 to replace the small organ that had previously been used. The first organ was built by the M.P. Moller Organ Company, once the largest pipe organ builder in the United States, and erected through the Marchant Music Company of Orangeburg.
A new Moller organ was bought and installed in 1968. The organ had three manuals of 61 notes each and a pedal keyboard of 32 notes. It consisted of 31 ranks and pipes ranging in size from nearly a foot in diameter and 16 feet long.
The renovation of the pipe organ was one of the several major renovations that took place at the church in 1986, particularly since it had been subjected over the years to extreme temperatures.
According to information printed in the church’s 150th anniversary history book written by Dr. Gene Atkinson and Rhude Cherry, the total cost of the work, including voicing work done on the pipes, was more than $50,000. The cost was met by member contributions and augmented by a challenge grant from the Belk Hudson Company in memory of the late E.O. Hudson Sr.
Since then, time has presented other challenges for the organ, forcing the church to have to send it for repairs by the A.E. Schlueter Pipe Organ Company of Atlanta, Georgia, to the tune of approximately $300,000.
‘It means a lot to the church’
“They just basically took the organ out and redid it,” church musician Wyndell Dodgins said.
“They did add some pipes to it for us, what they call ranks. A rank is a set of pipes. The pipes are set on what they call wind chests, and inside the wind chests you have all kinds of inner workings.
“They also have like really thin leather that is in the organ, and over the years that leather and the electrical contacts and the wiring all goes bad. So they had to take all that stuff apart and rebuild it,” he said.
Dodgins said the company has had the organ for two years, having come to put in a new digital console and other parts in November.
"It used to be just regular wiring, but now the console will be digital, which will be really nice. We do have a MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) capability in there, where I can actually play a piece, record it, and then have the piece played back to me just like somebody was playing the pipe organ. It’s really neat. The last big piece was having the console put in,” the musician said.
He said the coronavirus pandemic changed the timeline for getting the organ back.
“The company had it for two years. It was supposed to be put in a year ago, but we had the COVID stuff and, with that, they could not get parts for the organ. The organ parts company shut down. So we were stuck,” Dodgins said, noting that a brand new organ would have cost nearly a million dollars.
“A brand new organ like that would probably run a church about $900,000. Pipe organs are expensive. The main thing is it is digital now. Years ago organs were not like that. Of course, like anything else such as cars, trucks and computers, things get better. That's what's happened with pipe organs. They've just gotten better,” Dodgins said.
“They put the console in. It's kind of in a pit. Nobody sees me when I'm playing the organ, but it's something to get it out and get it down in there. It took some manpower to get it up and get it down in there," he said.
Dodgins said the organ was worth saving.
"It's an instrument that means a lot to the church. Music is a major part of the church service. This pipe organ is worth preserving because a brand new one would cost you a million dollars, right at $900,000 to replace this thing.
“I know $300,000 is a lot of money, but pipe organs are dying, they really are, and the art of people playing pipe organs is dying. It means a lot not only to the church, but I think to the community,” he said.
The musician said the organ will hopefully be something the community can enjoy.
"I think the community will enjoy it. We've got other organs in our community. First Baptist has a nice one, First Presbyterian has a nice one. Maybe this will be the start of something. Maybe we'll have special organists come and do concerts, things like that, and it'll be something for the community," he said.
Dodgins said some churches “always have somebody in there to answer questions about the pipe organ.”
“Then sometimes every once in a while, you’ll go in and they’ll be somebody doing a little concert for people when they walk in to look at the churches. It’s kind of neat,” he said, noting that the church is pleased to have its organ back.
"I'm excited. I'm kind of like a kid in a candy store, for me being able to play an organ. It's still not ready to play. It's going to take them another couple of weeks to get all the kinks out. It's got to be tuned, then we'll be ready to hopefully enjoy Christmas with it," he said.
‘Music is the soul of the church’
Longtime members said the organ has been a significant part of their church service for as long as they can remember.
Sylvia Boone, 87, said, “Our first organ in my memory that serves me up until I was married was a gold and kind of a purple-toned organ with magnificent gorgeous pipes. They replaced that organ with the present organ and put in the stained glass window of Christ on the rock in the window.”
She added, “I called a friend of mine who lives in Roebuck, South Carolina, because we always sat together when we were children in church. I said, ‘Weren’t those pipes gold and purple, or had gold and purple tones in them?’ She said, ‘Yes, they did.’ I said, ‘Well, I just wanted to find out if I was losing my mind.’”
She said the reinstallation of the renovated organ is important.
“It’s been in the making of over a year of being fixed. We’re just really excited. It’s real important to the old members. We have a lot of members, but we don’t have very many that attend church, especially with the virus right now. But we’re all looking forward to it. It’s just a real important part of our lives and very special,” Boone said.
“Wyndell, our organist, is really wonderful. He can really handle an organ. So I know he’s excited,” she said.
Judy Tyler, who grew up in St. Paul’s, has fond memories of the first organ from 1902.
“That was a beautiful organ. It had the pale blue and gold colors. Ms. Leila Marchant Smith was our organist at that time. It was a beautiful thing. This one had the beautiful pipes in the back. They were the big round ones,” Tyler said.
She added, “It means a lot to the service. The music is the soul of the church, and it just brings you together. I love singing. I used to sing in the choir, but then I had asthma and it got worse, but Wyndell is a whiz on that organ. I tell you, he can really make it do its thing.”
Atkinson, a historian, shared an article taken from the church’s history book in 1956 as written by Milton Crum. It stated that an alcove was built behind the pulpit to accommodate the first organ. Mrs. Lizzie D. Melton was listed as the first organist. Following Melton were Mrs. W.K. Walker and Ms. Mary Exum, who Marchant Smith succeeded in 1913.
During the next few years, there were two or three organists until Marchant Smith resumed as musician in 1922 and served until 1956.
Atkinson said the church has been fortunate to have a pipe organ over the years.
“St. Paul’s United Methodist Church has indeed been fortunate to have had a beautiful pipe organ over its wonderful history for most of the last century. The current one was procured in 1968. Its melodious music has sustained St. Paul’s since then; however, after 50 years, it needed a significant rejuvenation,” Atkinson said.
“Over the last year or so, it has been meticulously renovated at a preeminent organ repair company in Atlanta. Now that the physical components are back, fine tuning will be performed over the next several weeks to provide a very musical Christmas present for the members of St. Paul’s to enjoy,” he said.
‘Music soothes the soul’
Longtime member Bernice Tribble said she is looking forward to the mellifluous sounds of the pipes organs.
“I’m real anxious. It’s a wonderful organ, and it has been two or three years in neglect. So it really needed to be completed redone. This company in Atlanta did a fine job, I’m sure,” Tribble said.
“There have been some stops that were not functioning correctly. So anybody who’s had to play that organ in the past few years has really had to know how to deal with it. So I think Wyndell, our organist, is really looking forward to using it. The sound is just so beautiful,” she said.
She said a pipe organ has become somewhat of a rarity.
“Our world is being replaced by all these electronic things, and they just don’t have the depth that the organ does. So we’re really looking forward to that even as we’re meeting on a limited basis. It’s just going to add so much to our services,” Tribble said.
She added, “It’s a shame there are fewer and fewer people around who know how to work on those wonderful instruments. That was a big deal when it was installed, and it’s a big deal to us now that we’re having it repaired. I think everybody in the church is excited about it.
“We look forward to doing some community programs there, too. It’s a wonderful time in our church.”
Church pastor, the Rev. Fred Buchanan, who shared a video of the organ console being installed on Facebook, said, “I’m happy it’s back. I’m looking forward to hearing it.”
“Music is one of the most important things in a worship service. We’re at a crazy stage in the world right now. We’ve got fear and hysteria going on, but I think getting our music back to going well will be a good thing. Music kind of soothes the soul,” said Buchanan, who began his service as pastor the first Sunday in July.
The pastor added, “A lot of years ago, I had gone through some difficult times. I remember sitting in church, and the music was going on. It was just one of those moments that I found very soothing and comforting.”
Buchanan said the organ’s music is powerful.
“It’s kind of unfortunate that some of the younger people relay organ music to some of your horror movies and things like that, but music evolves and things change over time.
“Even in the rock ‘n roll bands of the ‘60s and ‘70s, they have ways of using organ music on these keyboards. Not like what you have in a pipe organ, but yet they had different ways of using them. They come up with some very creative electronic sounds with them,” he said.
He said the church is blessed to have a good organ and a good musician to play it.
“It’s hard to find a good pipe organ, and it’s hard to find somebody that can play one. Every time I learn about someone who does an excellent job of playing an organ, I kind of make a mental note of it and tuck their name away somewhere just in case,” he said.
Buchanan came from Barnwell United Methodist Church, where they had also undergone the process of renovating its organ.
“They had gone through that some process some years before I arrived and had redone their organ and had an excellent musician that played it. Now, I’ve come here and find myself in a situation with an excellent organ and excellent people to play it,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to it. I believe everything will eventually get settled back in and we’ll be playing music and having a good time singing again,” the pastor said.
