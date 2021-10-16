Solid foundation: Longtime masonry instructor inducted into Hall of Fame

“I was asked three times to take the job as an instructor in Holly Hill at Holly Hill-Roberts. So when I decided to take it and when I started instructing and showing other kids the value of it and what you can get out of it, the pride and the joy, it just all kicked it in. As every year went by, looked like it got better and better. It was just a joy to do,” Johnson said.

He said he takes pride in his many students who went on to their own success in and enjoyment from masonry work.

“I got quite a few of them out there now. They’re doing things on their own. I’m hoping they can pass it on to the next generation,” Johnson said.

To him, brickwork doesn’t change outside of a newer and fancier tool you may be able to use.

“You get more modern equipment, maybe a tool or so, but brickwork itself don’t change. I was always taught that. You can work here in Holly Hill, you can go to California, you can go to New York, Chicago, and they do the same thing. Once you learn the trade, you got it. You’re qualified to go to any state you want, and you can go to work,” Johnson said.

The value of masonry is the pride you take in knowing you built or help build something, he said.