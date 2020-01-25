COLUMBIA — Small business optimism ended the year historically strong, with a reading of 102.7, down 2 points from November.
Nationwide, seven of 10 components fell, two improved, and one was unchanged. An increased number of small business owners reported better business conditions and expect higher nominal sales in the next three months. While the frequency of plans to raise compensation fell 2 points, it remains one of the highest readings in the survey’s 46-year history. Small businesses continued to hire and create new jobs with actual job creation matching November’s reading, the highest since May.
State-specific data isn’t available, but NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said, “The biggest challenge our members here face when it comes to hiring is finding enough good applicants, so workforce development and training is a top priority.”
NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg said, “2020 is starting out with a solid foundation for continued growth, two-years into the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that’s providing fuel to grow small businesses and their workforce.”
You have free articles remaining.
Although the NFIB Uncertainty Index rose 8 points in November to 80, owners expecting better business conditions increased 3 points to a net 16%. A net 9% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, 3 points above the average reading for 2019. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes increased 3 points to a net 16% of owners, bouncing back from November’s weak reading. Actual sales volumes are strong, and owners are a bit more certain of future sales growth.
The net percent of owners raising average selling prices rose 2 points to a net 14%, seasonally adjusted, continuing a measured upward trend since September. Unadjusted, 10% (up 2 points) reported lower average selling prices and 20% (up 3 points) reported higher average prices.
The current focus and noise in Washington, D.C. around impeachment is having little, if any, impact on small business owners, no different than during the Clinton impeachment proceedings. The Index showed little variation over the 1998-99 period that included the pre-impeachment news coverage, the impeachment proceedings, and its aftermath. The initial 2019 path is starting in a similar fashion, albeit at a stronger position.
As reported in last week’s NFIB’s monthly jobs report, a seasonally-adjusted net 19% plan to create new jobs, down 2 points. Finding qualified workers remains the top issue for small business owners, with 23% reporting this as their number one problem. A net 29 percent, seasonally adjusted, reported raising compensation (down 1 point) and a net 24% plan to do so in the coming months, down 2 points.
“What really matters to small business owners are issues directly impacting their bottom lines. Currently, their biggest problem is finding qualified labor, surpassing taxes or regulations,” Dunkelberg said. “Two years ago, Congress and the President provided real, significant tax relief to small business owners. Now owners are anxious to have their tax cuts made permanent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.