Singing with 'purpose': Teen gospel group spreads message through song

Pauling said he has the song “Trusting in God” on his morning worship playlist, a song whose lyrics include "I’m trusting in God to lead the way. I can see a brighter day.”

“On my way to school, I just know that if I don’t listen to this song, my day might not go how I want it to go. Although I know God is going to be with me, I just need that reassurance that I need to trust in him in order to be what he has called me to be,” Pauling said.

The group’s members said they all have grown together and are proud of how far they’ve come.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s worth it every time I perform. We always have fun with each other ... We just work with each other,” Bell said.

Busby said a bond has been built, one which she hopes the community can replicate through their music.

“I want the community and the listeners to know that you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you. I also want them to know that it doesn’t matter your age, you can still serve God. He’s there for you. I want to see the community rise up together. I feel like we’re so separated and need to be together more. That’s something I want to see in the community,” Busby said.