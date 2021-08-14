Sharing and caring: Pastor's mission builds appreciation for Kenya and life in the U.S.

Most the villagers “work by their own hand,” she said, eating the food they grow and work for.

“It’s difficult for them to get what they need,” she said. “They have to go out and make it every day. There’s not a lot of factories and things like you see here.”

The children would go to bed hungry because they were only eating once a day. But the people are grateful for what they do have, she said.

“Just going in and seeing the people and their spirit being lifted with little and how appreciative they were, just with little, it makes you appreciate where you are a little more,” she said.

What her most memorable experience?

“I think the most memorable thing to me was how the fathers cared for the hours they would get up to pray. That was very impressive to me. Again, although had lack or they had little, those people ... they made it work,” she said.

Also, their ministries have to have enough provisions to give to one family per month.

“They would work enough to give this family provisions,” she said.

They also had to take care of the orphanages, she said.

“What really stood out to me was their care in making sure everyone shared and took care of each other,” she said. “And that was wonderful because I think that something that were losing a little bit of. It’s every man for himself, so to speak, but not there.”

