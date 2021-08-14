Sharing and caring: Pastor's mission builds appreciation for Kenya and life in the U.S.

A local pastor who recently joined a mission trip to the African nation of Kenya said it was spiritually rewarding for her and the people to whom she ministered.
Pastor Rommie Ray of All About Jesus World Ministries in Orangeburg joined three members of Maryland-based Light of the World Christian Fellowship International Ministries. She was friends with one of the members and was invited to come along.
“I was very excited. It was my first mission trip,” Ray said.
“We were in Thika, Kenya,” she said, a small village not far from the capital of Nairobi, where they stayed.
There for about two weeks, they ministered to and helped prepare pastors and leaders who were opening churches and also assisted schoolchildren with classes and provided food and school supplies. Her partner in helping the children was Dr. Alicia Williams.
“Those children needed help with their classes. They couldn’t meet their accreditation,” she said. “And so they had to build two classes per year in order to keep that accreditation.”
Ray and her group helped them erect school buildings as well.
“Our whole mission was to minister to their leadership, to help them build their churches,” she said. “The whole operation was centered around them building their ministry up.”
They had been holding services on the grounds, but they were finally able to erect structures, she said.
“But their structures are not like ours,” she said, just sheet metal walls, roof and floor.
Although there was some English spoken, the main language in the village was Swahili, so they had interpreters.
Did she accomplish what she wanted?
“Yes, I feel like I got more than I went there for,” Ray said. “Like I said, it was my first mission trip, so I didn’t have a whole lot of expectation of what we were going to do.
“I was met by some wonderful people though. And what they are lacking in material things that we would have — enough water, enough food, enough clothing, shelter, lights, air conditioning ... it just gives you a greater appreciation of the United States, number one,” she said.
“But it also gives you a view of what other people go through. It lets you know you’re not so bad off.”
What they are lacking in material things, they aren’t lacking spiritually at all, she said.
“Because God is the only person they can depend on,” Ray said. “It’s hand to mouth every day, because they don’t have enough food.
“When COVID came, it diminished some of their crops” because they couldn’t get out in the fields to harvest as usual, she said.
Most the villagers “work by their own hand,” she said, eating the food they grow and work for.
“It’s difficult for them to get what they need,” she said. “They have to go out and make it every day. There’s not a lot of factories and things like you see here.”
The children would go to bed hungry because they were only eating once a day. But the people are grateful for what they do have, she said.
“Just going in and seeing the people and their spirit being lifted with little and how appreciative they were, just with little, it makes you appreciate where you are a little more,” she said.
What her most memorable experience?
“I think the most memorable thing to me was how the fathers cared for the hours they would get up to pray. That was very impressive to me. Again, although had lack or they had little, those people ... they made it work,” she said.
Also, their ministries have to have enough provisions to give to one family per month.
“They would work enough to give this family provisions,” she said.
They also had to take care of the orphanages, she said.
“What really stood out to me was their care in making sure everyone shared and took care of each other,” she said. “And that was wonderful because I think that something that were losing a little bit of. It’s every man for himself, so to speak, but not there.”