COLUMBIA – A coalition led by the S.C. Chamber of Commerce is calling for changes in business license taxes.
The chamber, S.C. Realtors, S.C. Farm Bureau, S.C. Manufacturers Alliance, S.C. Associated General Contractors, S.C. Retail Association, S.C. Home Builders Association, S.C. Forestry Association, National Federation of Independent Businesses, Palmetto Agribusiness Council, S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, Carolinas Ready Mixed Concrete Association, S.C. Department of Agriculture, S.C. Association of Heating and Air Conditioning, Equipment Leasing and Finance Association, and the Mechanical Contractors Association of S.C. delivered a joint letter to Gov. Henry McMaster and members of the General Assembly recently calling for the passage of H.4431, the Business License Tax Reform Act.
For nearly a decade, the business community – with small businesses leading the charge – has urged the General Assembly to simplify and standardize how over 230 local governments assess the business license tax. The current system is complex, costly and lacking transparency.
H. 4431 brings reform to the system. The bill requires a standard application form, renewal date, appeals procedure and class schedules, along with creating a central online payment portal administered by a governmental agency, ensuring taxpayer data remains protected.
The chamber, and the 15 other associations that represent businesses of all specialties and sizes, urge policymakers to make business license tax reform and passage of H.4431 a priority this session, a move that supports the business community in this state.
