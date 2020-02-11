{{featured_button_text}}
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Realtors's 2019 annual market report shows a record-breaking year for closed sales by Realtors.

At 91,140, this is the highest number of closed sales ever recorded.

Prices also were up compared to last year at this time, with a median sales price increase of 7.5%% to $215,000.

Inventory remained low with the number of homes for sale at 3.9% less than 2018. However, new listings increased by four percent to finish the year at 120,210.

It was a stellar year for sellers, who received asking price in record time. On-average sellers received 97.5% of their original list price at sale. Average days on market was 85 days.

These numbers also reflect the National Association of Realtors' fourth quarter findings from its Homeownership Opportunities and Market Experience survey, which shows that more than 63% of Americans say now is a good time to buy a home. Seventy-four percent of sellers say now is a good time to sell.

"2019 was a sellers market. As we look to the future, we're optimistic that 2020 will remain strong with a healthy economy and continued low mortgage rates," SCR CEO Nick Kremydas said.

