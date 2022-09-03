Project Life: Positeen: ‘The best is yet to come’; program celebrates 30 years with gala

The founder and director of an after-school tutorial program thanked the community for its unwavering support for the effort she has led for the past 30 years to enrich the social and educational development of children.

More than 100 people, including leaders from the government and education sectors, converged upon the Orangeburg County Conference Center for a gala held Aug. 26 to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

“We really appreciate what you do. We're just thankful for everyone. It has truly been a true blessing,” Project Life: Positeen Director Liz Zimmerman Keitt said.

“All the students are just so kind and good,” Keitt said of her students, several of whom were in attendance at the gala to share what they love about the program.

“You get to meet new people and learn things,” Ariel Moore said.

“She also teaches us to treat others with respect and kindness,” Amauri Valentine said.

Project Life Board Chairman Vandy Gaffney said, “She presents a positive role model in everything she does. The children are her children.”

Gaffney and fellow board members presented Keitt with a bouquet of flowers, a token of appreciation she also received from the Zimmerman and Keitt families, including a few of her five siblings.

Dorothy Zimmerman Elmore, her 92-year-old sister, was among them.

“We just appreciate all of you for helping her follow her dream,” Elmore said.

Akeem Boneparte is a Claflin University graduate who enrolled as one of the program's first students at the tender age of 7.

He recalled the program starting in a “little trailer” at the back of Claflin's campus and Keitt always telling him and the other students that they would succeed in life.

“I am a proud, proud man of Project Life: Positeen,” Boneparte said.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler, 62, recalled meeting Keitt on Claflin's campus as a 17-year-old.

“It's so much I can say about Ms. Keitt. She signed me up to vote. She was our mother. You have laid the foundation,” Butler said.

He presented Keitt with a proclamation declaring Aug. 26 as Project Life: Positeen Day in the City of Orangeburg.

John Rickenbacker, U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn’s constituent services supervisor, recalled how Keitt shared her vision for starting her program with him while he was then serving as assistant principal at Howard Middle School.

He said Keitt had the drive and determination of the late civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer, who famously said, “I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

“I believe she heard those words of Fannie Lou Hamer and she took the challenge,” said Rickenbacker, who also sent Clyburn's regards in his absence.

Rickenbacker also referenced Isaiah 6:8, which reads: “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’ Then said I, ‘Here am I; send me.’”

“Liz Keitt answered that call and she was sent. The best is yet to come,” he said.

Representatives from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice also spoke about Keitt and her program's impact in the community.

The center, located at “The Smart Shop” at 349 Summers Ave. in Orangeburg, serves as one of 45 teen after-school centers and one of 23 student advocacy centers across the state.

“Working with Ms. Keitt has been an amazing experience,” said Bobby Black, a prevention and intervention specialist for the state DJJ's Lowcountry region.

Black said Project Life: Positeen provided a safe environment within which youth could work on bettering their lives.

Tiffany Howard, DJJ's statewide prevention and intervention coordinator, said Keitt's efforts were appreciated.

“We thank you for your service, dedication and hard work,” Howard said.

State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, and state Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, were among the legislators in attendance at the gala, along with local leaders such as Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. and Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering.

Hutto said Keitt served as his advisor as a young Democrat coming up in the legislative ranks.

“She has been there for everybody ever since,” Hutto said.

In describing Keitt, he referenced a quote from philosopher Aristotle: “Those that know, do. Those that understand, teach.”

“That's what Liz Keitt recognized,” Hutto said, noting that Keitt, a former physical education teacher, had dedicated most of her life to the education of the community's youth.

“It's through her vision that Orangeburg is a better place,” he said.

Keitt said she appreciated her dedicated staff, which shares her passion for children and hard work. Beverly Pendarvis, Kathy Bryant and Paulette Nicholson are among them.

Pendarvis told gala attendees that she believes God sent her to Project Life: Positeen, where she has served for eight years.

"You can only imagine all the stories we can share. I truly believe that God sent me in that direction. She (Keitt) is a total, dedicated blessing to the children," Pendarvis said.

Angela Gordon spoke as one of the original Project Life: Positeen volunteers. She said Keitt played a key part in her own school counseling career.

"She played such a pivotal role in my career," Gordon said, noting that she admired Keitt's vision and drive to help the community's youth.

Dr. Marcus Burgess, Claflin’s interim vice president for institutional advancement, said Keitt molded children well through Project Life: Positeen.

"She's all about being positive. Liz Keitt means what she says, Liz Keitt does what she says and that's the end of it," Burgess said.