'People call me just about every day': Bowman man continues handiwork at 84 with smile

“And the LORD thy God will make thee plenteous in every work of thine hand, in the fruit of thy body, and in the fruit of thy cattle, and in the fruit of thy land, for good.” – Deuteronomy 30:9.
Bowman resident Harry Glenn doesn’t talk much because he prefers to let his hands speak for him. The 84-year-old is still doing carpentry, plumbing and electrical work for the many satisfied individuals who still call on him for friendly, dependable service.
“I was doing carpentry work ever since I was about 30 or 35 years old. I was doing it pretty close to about 50 years. I did a little block work, brick work, electricity. I do a little bit of everything mostly,” he said.
What has he done lately?
“Well, I mostly do repairs like put in commodes. If people have a water problem, I’ll fix the water problem and sewage problem. People call me just about every day about doing this and doing that. I can do just about anything like carpentry and construction work,” he said.
Glenn said he has worked for different people over the years and learned from them, but, at 84, he knows his limits.
“I don’t do a whole lot like I used to. I don’t do building no more, I just do repairs and stuff like that. I do carpentry work, plumbing work, a little bit of electrical work. I do some of a little bit of all. I do a little bit of lifting, but not much,” he said.
Continuing to work gives keeps him healthy, Glenn said.
“If I sit around the house, I get stiff and can’t hardly get around. When I get out there and move around, then I can do mostly like I want to,” he said.
A deacon at Bowman Temple Church of Christ, Glenn said his faith has also kept him active.
“I’ve been going to Bowman Temple Church of Christ for about 50 years, and I think the Lord has blessed me a whole lot,” he said.
“I can put down rugs and stuff like that. I can do most anything,” he said, noting that being a people person also makes his work a lot easier.
“It’s good to get along with people. That’s the main thing, doing things for people. I get a lot out of it just doing things for people. A lot of times, I don’t even charge them,” Glenn said.
Orangeburg resident Ingrid Owens McMillan, a native of Bowman, said Glenn has been doing work for her family since she was a child.
"He’s been the contractor on my childhood home in Bowman. Since I was a child, he did electrical work, any add-ons to the property, plumbing, that sort of thing," she said, noting that Glenn has also done work at her current home.
"He installed my hot water heater in 2020. In 2019, he actually installed a wall in my laundry room to separate it from a different room and also installed my washer and dryer. Last summer, he actually talked my husband and brother through putting a roof on our storage building,” McMillan said.
“He stayed on the ground, of course, because I would not let him get onto a ladder, but he talked them through putting the roof on,” she said, laughing.
“He’s incredible,” McMillan said, and spends time training younger men in the various trades he’s mastered.
She added, “He actually has a few gentleman that he can guide through the trade that assist him. ... He may have someone different that does plumbing, or someone different that does roofing, but he knows the people within the community that he needs to call to assist him with certain things.”
Glenn said he rarely tells people that he can’t come and complete a job.
“I try not to. I tell them that I’ll get to them when I can,” he said.
His work ethic was developed early on.
“I liked this kind of work. I used to do construction work a little bit with working on the road. I quit that job and then people were working across the street from where I was living. I went over there and asked them for a job.
“They asked me, ‘OK, what can you do?” I said, ‘Well, I guess I can do most anything.’ I was looking at them and back then they were paying about $1.25 an hour. Before the week was out, he had raised me up to $1.50 an hour,” Glenn said.
“So right from there on every job I went on, I went up to the top. Your work speaks for you. If I do a job and it’s not right and I have to come back, I don’t charge you anything. I just go back and do it. If I’ve already gotten paid for it, I don’t look for nothing else,” he said, noting that a lot of people don’t have integrity.
“I see that. I’ve been around a lot of people like that, but I’m not like that. If I do a job for you, I guarantee that work. If anything go wrong, I don’t come back for no more money,” Glenn said.
McMillan said she is grateful that she can still call on “Mr. Harry” when she needs to.
“He will still come out and assess any project I’m having done and will see if it’s something that he has time to do, or someone skilled enough to help him get it done. ... I think he’s a valued asset to the community,” she said.
McMillan continued, “People can call and he’ll try and squeeze you in and get someone there. I like the fact that he’s local to the community, and he’s an asset within it. He’s a good person to look up to and follow in an occupation that really needs to continue on.”
Glenn considered working for McMillan’s family over the years a pleasure.
“I’ve been doing work for them for practically all my life. Anything that wanted done, they called me. That’s right. I did work for her grandmama, her mama and a lot of her family,” he said.
While Glenn’s had no formal training in carpentry and construction, “I just pick it up from working around different people. If I can look at you do something one time, I can go back and do it myself,” he said.
“I worked with King Builders, Farmers Home Administration, Aubrey Gilmore. I did work around the church, but mostly for anybody,” Glenn said.
His wife of more than 30 years, Gladys, said she can’t even get him to slow down.
“He loves people. If you call him, he’s going to try his best. Regardless of what Gladys says, if he can help you, he will help you. Even if Gladys says, ‘Aren’t you kind of tired?’ he’ll say, ‘Yeah, but they don’t have any water.’ He’s got to help them,” she said.
Gladys said her husband is a good person and has been a great provider for their blended family.
“He’s a pretty good old man. He’s a church-going man and is a great father and grandfather,” she said, noting that he also has a mind of his own and uses it.
She continued, “He does the best he can. He’s not a very educated guy, but he knows how to talk to people. He always tells me has good sense. He just learns as he goes.
“If you got God in front, everything falls into place. I know one thing. If he ever stops, I think he’ll leave us. So I think that’s why he has this continuous drive to go.”
How long does he plan to work?
“As long as I can keep my health, I’m still going to go. That’ll help you. You have to keep being active. If you sit around doing nothing, you’ll go right on down,” he said.
