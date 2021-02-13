'People call me just about every day': Bowman man continues handiwork at 84 with smile

“So right from there on every job I went on, I went up to the top. Your work speaks for you. If I do a job and it’s not right and I have to come back, I don’t charge you anything. I just go back and do it. If I’ve already gotten paid for it, I don’t look for nothing else,” he said, noting that a lot of people don’t have integrity.

“I see that. I’ve been around a lot of people like that, but I’m not like that. If I do a job for you, I guarantee that work. If anything go wrong, I don’t come back for no more money,” Glenn said.

McMillan said she is grateful that she can still call on “Mr. Harry” when she needs to.

“He will still come out and assess any project I’m having done and will see if it’s something that he has time to do, or someone skilled enough to help him get it done. ... I think he’s a valued asset to the community,” she said.

McMillan continued, “People can call and he’ll try and squeeze you in and get someone there. I like the fact that he’s local to the community, and he’s an asset within it. He’s a good person to look up to and follow in an occupation that really needs to continue on.”

Glenn considered working for McMillan’s family over the years a pleasure.