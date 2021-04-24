Musical journey: Artist expresses heart, soul in music with 'mature sound'

“The album ‘Well Done’ was just so fresh, I was still so young. My voice hadn’t changed yet. ‘Unconditional’ was just me getting older, me wanting to stretch myself vocally and as an artist. ‘Returning’ was just like the door opener for everyone else as far as life for me. I really wanted to express that a little bit more in that album,’ the musician said.

“So this one (album) is going to be more of me, just stepping into the real artist that I’ve kind of always wanted to be, as well as exposing and expressing that man that I’ve grown to become. ... This album is really going to be the heart of who I am musically as an artist and as a person,” he said.

Rogers gives listeners a sample of the new album with “Still Gon’ Trust,” which is tinged with the gospel he grew up with. Written by Lucious Hoskins and Percy Bady, the song implores listeners to continue to trust in God even amid a pandemic which has raged for more than a year.

“‘Still Gon’ Trust’ allows you to really hear the lyrics, understand the lyrics, feel the voice, live with the music. So that was kind of the direction we wanted to go in. But more than anything, we wanted to express a message that was going to pierce the hearts of the people who’ve endured this time that we’ve been going through,” Rogers said.