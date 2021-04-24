Musical journey: Artist expresses heart, soul in music with 'mature sound'

Maturity of sound. That’s what musician Joshua Rogers wants people to hear as he completes work on his fourth album.
Known to the world as the youngest and first male “Sunday Best” winner, the 27-year-old describes himself as a well-rounded artist whose powerful gospel sound is versatile enough to be shared across a multitude of stages.
“I can sing in the church, I can also sing on any different type of other stage. The Bible teaches us to go out to the highways and the byways, and that’s not just the church. So I believe myself to be the type of singer and artist that can be very versatile and sing on different platforms and stages,” Rogers said.
‘I’ve grown and learned so much’
“Sunday Best” is a reality television gospel music singing competition series airing on Black Entertainment Television. After winning during Season 5 of the competition in 2012, Rogers went on to release his first album “Well Done” the same year.
“It was really awesome. The crazy thing about it is, I really didn’t believe I was going to win. ... I was just really happy for the opportunity to make it as far as I did. So to actually win was kind of like the icing on top of the cake. It was kind of surreal for a minute, but I really thank God for it,” Rogers said.
He followed up his debut album with “Unconditional” in 2013 and “Returning” in 2018 and is now working on his still-untitled fourth album. The first single from his newest project, “Still Gon’ Trust” was recently released.
Rogers said his newest work will reflect his love of other genres of music beyond gospel.
“With this record, you’ll hear that I’ve always loved urban music. I’ve always sung urban music, but this one is going to be digging a little bit deeper into that as well. I’m still holding strong and true to my church foundation and who I am as a gospel artist, but stepping out as well into that inspirational realm, touching on soul,” Rogers said.
“I love neosoul, I love that type of vibing music. So I’m definitely diving into that as well. I always tell producers, ‘I want music that makes you feel like Prince’s music does, but that allows me vocally express myself like Aretha Franklin,’” he said.
Rogers was born in Florence, South Carolina, and raised in the Williamsburg County town of Greeleyville. He is a graduate of C.E. Murray School. Orangeburg native James L. Patterson, who is both a teacher and a gospel artist himself, has said his greatest achievement as a music educator was celebrating the achievement of Rogers, who was one of his students.
Rogers has shared his talents locally, having performed with Claflin University’s Gospel Choir DREAM and at a live halftime show during South Carolina State University’s final home game in 2013. He attended the Singers, Musicians and Arts Conference held on S.C. State’s campus in 2014 and went on to perform at the Orangeburg NAACP youth council’s annual Freedom Fund Banquet in 2015.
“My mom and most of my aunts went to South Carolina State. I can remember being out there in Orangeburg for homecoming,” Rogers said.
He said he is proud of his versatility as an artist and hopes listeners hear his growth as a musical artist with his latest album.
“The album ‘Returning’ was me coming back in from my involuntary hiatus. With this one, life has continued to happen, I’ve grown and learned so much. I wanted to give a real solid mature sound with this record. So we’ve been doing that.
“It’s going to have some old school in it. It’s just good music, good vibes, good lyrics, full of inspiration, just giving people a sense of hope. We’ve been through a lot in this past year. So I’m giving people a pinnacle of light despite everything that’s been going on. It’s going to be OK. Stay encouraged, keep fighting, keep pushing, God is with us. As long as we continue to trust him, he’s going to continue to cover and protect us,” he said.
He continued, “Even more beyond that, one of my grandmother’s favorite sayings was to look at the glass as half full instead of half empty. So that’s going to be a message throughout this record, as well. Just uplifting the people as much as possible, but delivering it with a mature, well-rounded sound.”
‘The heart of who I am’
Rogers began singing early, having done most of it at his grandmother’s church, True Believers Apostolic Church.
“I’ve been singing as long as I can remember. My mom says once I turned like 2 is when I started doing the whole pots and pans thing. ... That was my thing, beating the pans and singing,” he said.
It was between the ages of 6 and 8 that he realized he really had a talent.
“Around 6 is when I really kind of realized, ‘OK, Josh, you can sing.’ That was kind of when I started going around singing with my grandmother’s church. But by the time I got to be about 8 or 9 years old, that was when I really like, ‘OK, I think I’m going to do something with this life-wise.’ So it just kind of grew from there,” Rogers said.
He is not the only one in his family who sings.
“My grandmother sang when she was younger but by the time I came along, she was like, ‘Nah, I’ll leave that for y’all.’ So it was mostly me and my little cousins. My mom sings a little bit as well, but I also have some second and third cousins from Charleston, South Carolina. who sing really well. So I used to love hanging out with them as well,” Rogers said.
Singing gospel was not really a choice for him.
“Not if you ask my grandmother. I didn’t start even really listening to other genres of music until I got of an age like 17. I would hear it periodically coming up through school from classmates and stuff like that I, but I didn’t really experience it and grow to appreciate it until I was like 17 or 18,” he said, describing the compilation of each of his albums as a journey.
“The album ‘Well Done’ was just so fresh, I was still so young. My voice hadn’t changed yet. ‘Unconditional’ was just me getting older, me wanting to stretch myself vocally and as an artist. ‘Returning’ was just like the door opener for everyone else as far as life for me. I really wanted to express that a little bit more in that album,’ the musician said.
“So this one (album) is going to be more of me, just stepping into the real artist that I’ve kind of always wanted to be, as well as exposing and expressing that man that I’ve grown to become. ... This album is really going to be the heart of who I am musically as an artist and as a person,” he said.
Rogers gives listeners a sample of the new album with “Still Gon’ Trust,” which is tinged with the gospel he grew up with. Written by Lucious Hoskins and Percy Bady, the song implores listeners to continue to trust in God even amid a pandemic which has raged for more than a year.
“‘Still Gon’ Trust’ allows you to really hear the lyrics, understand the lyrics, feel the voice, live with the music. So that was kind of the direction we wanted to go in. But more than anything, we wanted to express a message that was going to pierce the hearts of the people who’ve endured this time that we’ve been going through,” Rogers said.
“We wanted to give them a sense of encouragement and strength, let them know that we’ve survived this long and we’re going to continue to survive. But to do that, we believe that you’re going to have to continue to trust in God. That was my experience with this past year. I believe that God was not only drilling that message to me, but to the entire world,” he said.
‘Your gift will make room for you’
Rogers divides his time between Atlanta and Detroit, but his mother, Sharon, and several other relatives still reside in Greeleyville.
He is proud of his musical journey which took him from the small, rural South Carolina town to where he is today, performing with other singers such as Kim Burrell and Fantasia and working with producers such as Hoskins and Pierre Medor.
“Those guys were really great as far as taking my ideas and what I wanted to do musically and helping me execute it very well. So I really love and appreciate them. I had a brief opportunity to minister with Fantasia at her mother’s church. I would definitely love to do something with her again,” Rogers said.
He offers sage advice to other individuals seeking success in the music industry.
“Trust in God. Your gift will make room for you. So continue to nurture your gift. Continue to build and learn your voice, know who you are vocally, but also study your craft. That was one of the things that I kind of beat myself up for a little bit,” Rogers said.
He said he knew nothing about the music industry as he worked his way up through the “Sunday Best” competition.
“I knew nothing of what the music industry was and what it took. I just wanted to sing and with that being the case, I felt like I went through some things that I would not necessarily have had to, or I could have taken it in better stride had I known and been more educated on it. I fault myself for that. So I tell a lot of younger artists to make sure that they know what they’re walking into, know what it takes,” Rogers said.
He said while making it in the music business will take hard work and “a lot of sweat,” he also encourages positivity.
“Keep a smile on your face. Things will happen, things that will make you uncomfortable, but it all happens for a reason. So I also say make sure that you get the lesson out of everything that you encounter. There’s always a lesson to be learned. Even if you feel like you didn’t come out on top of that particular situation, what was it that you were supposed to learn from it?” he said.
He has created “Teachable Moments”, a social media platform through which up and coming musical artists are mentored and informed about the ins and outs of the business.
“It is platform that I created for up and coming aspiring artists to get a lot of good information and bring other artists on as well. We interview them and talk about different experiences, just imparting a lot information to help upcoming an aspiring artists as well. So that happens bi-weekly every month. We just started that back up,” he said, noting that it’s on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
“I’m going to be putting out a book real soon. So be on the lookout for that,” he said.
“Still Gon’ Trust,” along with its accompanying video, is available across all digital outlets. Rogers can also be followed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok at @thejoshuarogers.
