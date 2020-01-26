{{featured_button_text}}
NORFOLK, Va. —The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), in anticipation of its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, will be holding a competition among students from its 11 member institutions to create a tagline that will be used throughout the yearlong celebration.

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 16 and ending on Friday, Feb. 7, students from the MEAC’s 11 member institutions will be able to submit potential taglines for the MEAC’s 50th anniversary. The winning submissions will receive a $1,500 scholarship from Dominion Energy.

“The MEAC’s 50th anniversary will be an outstanding celebration of our member institutions and the student-athletes and coaches who have made this one of the premiere conferences in college athletics,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas said. “I am proud that we are able to include our student bodies in the celebration, and I am appreciative of Dominion Energy for their support and investment in the MEAC’s students.”

“On behalf of Dominion Energy, it’s our pleasure to support the MEAC as it embarks on its 50th year,” Troy Lindsey, External Affairs Manager, State & Local Affairs at Dominion Energy, said. “We are proud to support students from the conference’s 11 outstanding institutions as they continue their journey in higher education.”

Taglines are to be submitted to Jeff Cunningham, the MEAC’s Assistant Director of Media Relations, via email (cunninghamj@themeac.com) before 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 7. Approved taglines will then be posted to MEACSports.com and the MEAC’s social media platforms for voting from Sunday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 16.

The top five submissions, by total votes, will then go to the MEAC 50th Anniversary Committee, where the winners will be selected.

Both the logo and the winning tagline will be unveiled during the 2020 MEAC Basketball Tournament (March 10-14 in Norfolk Scope Arena). Students who have the top three submissions will be invited to the tournament, where Dominion Energy will present their checks.

