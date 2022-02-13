'Magical moments': Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center Gala a 'success'

According to Museum Director Debbie Roland, the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center Gala “was a huge success.”

The crowd had over 350 people attending. Roland said that each guest was greeted with valet parking and a gift bag was placed in their car.

She said the tickets were sold out the first part of January and people came from Washington, DC, Charleston, Greenville, Columbia, Hartsville, and from Calhoun, Orangeburg and Dorchester counties.

There were breathtaking flower arrangements throughout the museum. Shannon Pinckney performed a large variety of Broadway and romantic tunes on the piano and Johnny Roland accompanied him on his trumpet.

Brief comments were made by Roland and John McLaughlin, county administrator, followed by a candle lighting and everyone singing “God Bless America.”

Jack Brantley, proprietor of Aberdeen Catery, was presented with the key to Calhoun County for his many years of dedication to the museum.

A moment of silence was held for our military, and those who are no longer with us and those suffering from COVID-19.

The courtyard was beautiful, with a lovely ice sculpture on a table of oysters on the half shell and shrimp.

Music was provided by the Band of Oz, and it was enjoyed by all ages and people danced the night away.

When asked how the gala went, Roland said “It was filled with magical moments.”

