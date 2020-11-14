Macedonia AME Church in Cope celebrating 150 years

Member Jacob Argrow was among the church’s other stewards and trustees who decided to tear the old church down because of its deteriorating condition. Services were held in members’ homes following the demolition of the old church.

Construction of the new church began around 1965, a time when several dedicated members were responsible for building the new sanctuary.

Member Eddie Rivers said, “It was a weekend thing because the members of the church had different jobs. Some of them worked at the cement plant, and they would bring blocks and cement or whatever they needed and start doing construction of the church.”

"Then you had some families that worked at the saw mill. They would bring the lumber in the trunk of their car. This thing was not like just going to the bank and borrowing money and coming out to get a contractor to build anything. This was just the people coming together with different know-how. If I knew how to lay blocks, then that's what I did. If I knew how to do the roofing, that's what I did. If I knew how to do the plumbing, that's what I did,” Rivers said.

He added that the church was full of many talented individuals who came together for a common purpose.