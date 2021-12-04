‘Love, Life and Landscapes’: An exhibition by seniors opens at Fine Arts Center

“Love, Life and Landscapes,” the exhibition opening at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center on Dec. 8, will show the works of amateur and beginning artists, who after years in a diversity of careers, pursued lifelong ambitions to discover their aptitude for painting.

Under instruction from well-known Columbia artist Campbell Frost, who offers classes at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, they are realizing what they can achieve with a paintbrush, a canvas and quiet encouragement.

“I am a Georgia girl who moved to South Carolina and taught cosmetology for 35 years. I always wanted to learn to paint,” professed Linda Childers, who found her second career as an artist. “Painting gives me a challenge to create and use color theory. No picture is ever the same, so I am constantly learning.”

Childers and most of current students chose subjects dear to them, and they explored landscapes. Her acrylic of pet “Blackberry,” whose eyes define the word expressive, confirms there was a hidden talent all along.

“Everywhere I went, I would look at scenes or things and say I would love to paint that. So in 2008, I started to attend Campbell Frost’s art classes and loved it,” explained Betty Lokey Furtick. During her 13 years of painting classes with Frost, Furtick has captured nature’s bucolic habitats in both oil and acrylic. However, it’s the cow “Moo,” in acrylic, decked out in bright happy colors that goes to the heart of Furtick’s optimistic outlook on life. Judy Bozard wanted to paint from the time she was a child and, for the past 20 years, has been a student of Frost. She has honed her skills both in portraits and landscapes, at home with both. An early piece, when she was still using watercolors, holds precious memories of her grandson. In “First Time Piano Player,” Bozard captured his first sight of a piano. Fingers are eager to touch the keys, his face fascinated by the sounds he is creating.

Lynn Joy Button’s “The Return of the King Yahshua,” in acrylic, illustrates Christ, adorned with crown and robe, descending from the clouds on horseback, an original interpretation of the Second Coming. Button devoted 43 years of her life ministering as a registered nurse, then discovered a talent she did not know she possessed. Her landscapes of mountain panoramas and coastal vistas are concentrated, penetrating scenes. Linda Bates has taken only two classes with Frost and is eager to continue. Her first work, an untitled still life in watercolor, a vase filled with flowers and complimentary greenery, is a delicate blend of subtle colors, harmoniously blending with the vase and the background.

In “Shrimp Boat,” an acrylic by Stan Busch, the vessel nestles beyond a moss-draped live oak on still marsh waters. The eye travels from the moss to the docked boat to an idyllic view of the Lowcountry. Busch’s twin brother is a pen and ink artist; however, it was 10 years ago before he tried his hand.

“The more you develop your skills, the more you love to test your limits. It takes time, patience, desire and practice, practice, and more practice. Art helps you see the world and gets you to focus on the details. Wished I had started sooner in life,” confesses the Columbia resident. Rajas Londhe began her career as a self-taught artist, drawing and painting as a youth in her home country, India. After retiring from a career in higher education, Londhe began taking classes with Frost, who encouraged her to “pursue her cherished hobby of painting.” She would go on to win several local and regional awards due to the training she received. In “Pasture In The Morning,” acrylic, Londhe uses her palette knife to create a blurry plethora of wildflowers and moves beyond to a broad flat green field, coupling a simple hut and twin bushy-leafed trees in front of a rich blue sky, merging into a rainbow-colored firmament.

Suzanne Graham was also exposed to art at an early age. Still, she admitted “my journey and passion for art began in March of 2012, with a how-to-draw book. Next step was classes with Frost and watercolors with artist Margaret Hoybach.”

Her aptitude, skills and mastery of themes are evident in the seven pieces being shown in the exhibition. However, “Going Home,” in oil, may capture all her abilities. The receding elderly male figure, one hand holding a walking stick, wearing hat, shirt, trousers and suspenders, so familiar, is on a solo journey. Home, left up to interpretation, is utopian. The sapphire sky descends from the left into a golden light, inviting, glowing to the right. The surface upon which the old man walks could be grayish, smooth cobblestones or mystic pebbles on a silvery path descending towards the golden light.

Art education was the career chosen by Jo Wyrosdick. Receiving a bachelor of arts degree from Limestone College, she taught for several years in schools districts in the Midlands and the Lowcountry before retiring. During her years as an educator, Wyrosdick used her summer holidays to travel the world.

“My life experiences and travels in countries such as Madagascar, England and France have inspired and impacted my creative development.”

In “From Madagascar,” in oil, Wyrosdick’s use of hues captures a silent rhythm in the female figure walking towards a rectangular Madagascar building; conjuring grace even as she carries a large load against her hip and upon her head.

Campbell Frost, who began offering classes at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging over 40 years ago, has managed to inspire countless numbers of seniors pursing long-held dreams, while also establishing himself as a notable landscape artist. Frost says he realized colors fascinated him at an early age.

“As a child, I loved to paint. Color was magic. My next-door neighbor, I watched how she mixed colors. I never forgot that. It just made me feel good that I could do something creative.”

Frost’s “Moonscape,” in oil, is all about color and contrast. The vivid blue of the night sky tints the coverings of snow through which patches of dark wintery ground and stalwart bare trees stand out and alone in the night. A full moon seems to have absorbed tones from the blues and whites. The bright unknown is the light on the horizon. To stay and be awed or venture towards the light in the distance?

Creativity is what Frost persuades his students to discover in themselves.

“Teaching is easy. A few demonstrations. It’s not what to paint. It’s how to paint. It’s the freedom to create their own ideas.”

Frost says he understands that while he was able to make a living as a teacher and an artist, his senior students had other priorities.

“They wished they had started earlier. They were busy raising children, looking after husbands. They did a lot of things. But it’s never too late to learn. Grandma Moses was in her late 70s before she became serious.”

Frost’s empathy for his students has resulted in years of gratification as a teacher.

“I have had some wonderful students and I still do. Art will teach you, motivate, give you self -esteem, responsibility. It will get you up in the morning.”

“Love, Life and Landscapes” are 55 works in oil, acrylic and watercolor by Frost and 10 of his students. The exhibition is free and open to the public at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg. The telephone number is 803-536-4074 and the website is https://orangeburgarts.org.

