Looking back: A tragic Monday

Three tornadoes hit Orangeburg County just before dawn on Monday, April 13, 2020. One, an EF3 with winds up to 140 mph, killed two people in the Neeses area and injured at least seven others. Another traveled to the Springfield area, hitting as an EF1 with winds of about 110 mph. A third, an EF2 with winds near 120 mph, struck near Big Buck Boulevard at Firefighter Lane in the U.S. 301 North area close to Interstate 26. Orangeburg County officials continue to tally the total damage, which is estimated at $2.1 million so far. Review coverage from Monday and the week at TheTandD.com.

