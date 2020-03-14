3 little girls and their journey to over 190 years of marriage

Our first-grade teacher was unique in that she and her sister (both known at that time as “old maids” because they never married) drove to Columbia every Sunday morning to sing hymns/gospel music “on the radio.” So, because of that, in our minds, we actually had a famous teacher. The Smith Sisters sang for quite a number of years. Miss Smith also incorporated singing in her class, and we enjoyed that part of school too.

All three of us loved school. Since I had a sister at home who was 18 months younger, as soon as I got home, the two of us “played school” all afternoon. Marilyn sat at the table while I taught her what I had learned that day. One of the unusual things in our school, by today’s standards, was that the second and third grades shared a classroom. Marilyn breezed through the first grade, and within days after she began the second grade, the teacher approached our parents and told them that Marilyn was choosing to do third-grade work because she already knew what was being taught to second-graders. They suggested that she be moved to the third-grade side of the room to see how well she kept up with that level of work. Because (thanks to me!) she was already up to where the other third-graders were, she moved right on from there and then was just one grade behind me.