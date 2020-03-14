3 little girls and their journey to over 190 years of marriage

Most stories are written in the logical order: beginning, middle and end -- but not this one. It does begin at the beginning, but then it goes directly to “as of this date” before I fill you in on the middle. Thankfully, the end has not been written yet. You need to know the composition was planned that way.
So, once upon a time there were three little girls, Joyce, Patsy and Harriet, who lived in a 5 to 6-square-mile section of the “Kingdom of Providence.” This community is located west of Holly Hill in the eastern part of Orangeburg County. In today’s world, it will seem very odd that, living so near each other, these three girls had never met until the day they walked into their first-grade classroom, but that’s how it happened.
Their education was supposed to take place in the same schoolhouse for grades 1-12, but a variance occurred and this will be told in the middle section. The variance did not separate them though.
Fast forward to the up-to-date part. By the time these three were 20 years old, they were married. Today, all three live with the husbands they each married over 60 years ago. Two of them have never moved since they built the original homes they continue to live in today. Among these three couples, they have had almost 500 birthdays and over 190 years of marriage. That’s the part that not many can claim ... three friends who have been together for that long, not only with each other, but also with the same husbands!
Now, here is the middle of the story, where the three friends come to life. Patsy and I visited Joyce recently, and we went over some memories. I want to share a few of them with you. Some are not only personal, but are historical as well.
There were no kindergartens in the early 1940s. The majority of parents did not spend a lot of time trying to teach their children to read and write before they went to school. That was considered to be the job of the first-grade teacher. Now, some of us did know the alphabet. But, for others, the first introduction to the ABCs was when they walked into the first-grade schoolroom and saw them on placards above the blackboards.
We went over a few letters at a time, learning not only the name of the letter, but also how to write it and the sound it made when combined with others to make words. Before long, we were reading. And the learning adventure began.
In addition to our textbooks, the Orangeburg County Bookmobile provided us with extra books to read. At one time, this vehicle regularly made a stop at my home! It was such fun to choose books that parents read to us, and then even more fun to be able to read them ourselves.
There were other things that were somewhat unusual then compared to what children experience as first-graders today. For one thing, there was a cloak room that opened into our classroom. None of the three of us had any idea what a “cloak” was, so we always wondered why it was called that. And nobody explained it. When we were a few years older, we learned that cloak could be another name for coat, and we remembered that we DID hang our coats there. Why did they not call it a coat room?
Our first-grade teacher was unique in that she and her sister (both known at that time as “old maids” because they never married) drove to Columbia every Sunday morning to sing hymns/gospel music “on the radio.” So, because of that, in our minds, we actually had a famous teacher. The Smith Sisters sang for quite a number of years. Miss Smith also incorporated singing in her class, and we enjoyed that part of school too.
All three of us loved school. Since I had a sister at home who was 18 months younger, as soon as I got home, the two of us “played school” all afternoon. Marilyn sat at the table while I taught her what I had learned that day. One of the unusual things in our school, by today’s standards, was that the second and third grades shared a classroom. Marilyn breezed through the first grade, and within days after she began the second grade, the teacher approached our parents and told them that Marilyn was choosing to do third-grade work because she already knew what was being taught to second-graders. They suggested that she be moved to the third-grade side of the room to see how well she kept up with that level of work. Because (thanks to me!) she was already up to where the other third-graders were, she moved right on from there and then was just one grade behind me.
By this time, World War II was pretty much in full swing. During those years, married women were not allowed to teach, but at some point, the rule had to be changed. Because so many young men were going into service, they often wanted to marry the girls they were in love with before they left home. This pretty much depleted the supply of single women, and married women were finally allowed into the classroom to fill the vacancies. Now, do you wonder why that rule was in effect in the first place? Well, it was because nobody wanted to have to answer any questions about a pregnant woman in classrooms. So they just avoided that possibility.
As odd as it might seem, that was a way of life then. Children in the first years of school really had no idea where babies came from. In my own family, when I was about 4-1/2 years old and my sister was 3, our grandparents came to our house one afternoon and said they wanted to take us home with them to spend the night. That was a treat we always looked forward to, so away we went. The next afternoon, they took us back home and we were introduced to our baby brother!
We had absolutely no idea that he was about to come into our family! We couldn’t figure out why our parents had just made a decision overnight to “get” a baby. Of course, we did find him to be interesting, and we quickly learned to love the little boy who grew up to be a fine man. Now, I’m not saying he never aggravated us, as brothers are apt to do sometime, but that would be even another story.
But back to school days: Joyce, Patsy and I continued to love school, love our teachers and love to learn. We were just three peas in a pod. Recess was a fun, unrestricted time then. When the weather was good, jump ropes were brought out. Many games, such as “Pop the Whip,” “Hop Scotch,” and “Red Rover” were played every day. An outdoor basketball goal was used by older students. In the fall, piles of leaves which had been raked up by the janitor, Hubie, were jumped on or burrowed under by us. He allowed that. Sometime he reraked the piles from one day to the next so we could play in them again.
Hubie, who was a fixture there himself, lived over two miles away, and he walked to school every morning before students arrived. In the winter, he had to be there in time to light the coal furnace to warm the school. Of course, there was no air-conditioning, but I don’t ever remember the rooms being very hot at school. The huge windows were opened and the ventilation kept us comfortable.
Idyllic days like these made our school days very happy. As Joyce, Patsy and I grew older, we were a part of the home economics class where we were taught to sew and cook. We all became good seamstresses. In the summer, the home-ec teacher was often the chaperone for a beach trip for the girls. (Male students took agriculture, and they usually went on field trips.)
Folly Beach was the place to be then. That’s where we all learned to dance. Of course, there were often students from The Citadel, as well as high school boys from Charleston, who came to the beach for the day. There were always boys to dance with. We knew nothing of sunscreen then, and some of the girls became sunburned very quickly.
In 1948, another change was made to school systems statewide. Until then, children graduated after going to classes for 11 years. But that year, the state of South Carolina mandated that all schools provide education for grades one through 12. This resulted in pupils who thought they were seniors having to attend classes an additional year before they graduated.
Because that meant there were no graduation exercises in 1948, to celebrate the end of the year, Providence School had its first May Court. The three of us represented our class in this celebration, and even today, the picture of that event is almost a symbol of the school itself, since it is one of the few photos we have of the front of the building. You will soon read the explanation for that.
All three of us, Joyce, Patsy and I, were a part of the basketball team. Notice my phrasing “were a part of.” I had a uniform and a spot on the bench. If the Providence team got WAY ahead, the subs usually got to play a minute or two at the end. That was one of life’s lessons too. Everybody didn’t do everything equally well.
As teenagers, we all got the chance to improve our dance steps when we went to the square dance in Branchville every Saturday night. Usually, some older boys who had access to their family cars picked up as many girls as the cars could hold and took us there. I did not know anyone in high school who owned a car themselves.
But, in the summer of 1951, an event ended school life as we knew it. A fire of unexplained origin burned Providence School down in the middle of the night. There were no fire trucks in rural areas then. Most people were not even aware that it had burned until the word made its way around the community the following day.
What were the children going to do? That was the question on everyone’s mind. Before fall, the trustees had decided that, for the following year, we would have school in the Sunday School Department of Providence United Methodist Church until a decision about rebuilding could be made.
The church, ever ready to help, equipped every room with blackboards and proper lighting, and all Sunday School chairs were replaced by desks. These desks were freestanding, with book storage underneath -- much newer than the ones that had been bolted to the floor in the schoolhouse. They were easily moved from place to place in the room, but usually, once the teacher decided on the arrangement of her classroom, the desks stayed where she indicated.
All teachers then were female (except for the agriculture teacher and the principal.) And they were all married! Happiness returned. The school had been just next door to the church, so the school yard, our playground, did not change.
By the following year, the trustees had made a decision to rebuild a school in Providence for only grades 1-6. Those grades continued to study in classrooms in the church until this construction could be completed. The upper school, grades 7-12, was consolidated with Holly Hill School. These older students were bused into the town seven miles away. And a new era began.
When I read of schools consolidating today, I think of those days. Students (and often parents) really resist consolidation, and we were no different. However, after the initial getting-to-know-you stage between the two components of each class, it worked out well. The Providence teachers were incorporated with the Holly Hill faculty. Our friendship circle became larger. The classes were more diverse. We were fine!
I knew better than to try out for the basketball team there though, and I found other interests to fill that spot. So after going to classes so many years at the school in Providence, my class graduated from Holly Hill School. We did have one class from Providence that we always refer to as the class which “graduated from the church.” Though their diplomas said “Providence School,” the classes for their senior year were taught in the church, and that’s where the graduation ceremony was held.
As I indicated in the earlier part, after some college, other instructive classes and some work, the three of us who began our school days together were all married by the time we were 20 years old. Then we became (and still are) Joyce and Mack, Patsy and Roy, and Harriet and Charlie. Between the three couples, 10 children were born. Nine are still living. (Sadly, we lost our middle son in 2010 when he had unexpected complications from surgery.) There are grandchildren and even a few great-grandchildren among the families that began with the three little first-grade girls, Joyce, Patsy and Harriet. And just last week, we were all together for an afternoon.