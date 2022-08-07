‘It is a true miracle’: Couple keeps faith after fertility struggle, loss of son's twin

Bamberg couple Emory and Jennifer Bannister look at 11-year-old Brayden with pride and amazement because they know how far their family has come following the struggle to bring their son into the world.

Jennifer and her husband, who she affectionately calls “Bubba,” struggled with infertility for many years before she finally became pregnant with fraternal twins through in vitro fertilization, or IVF, a complex series of procedures used to assist with the conception of a child.

The road to pregnancy was filled with bumps, but it was a goal that she and Emory wanted to fulfill.

“I have always wanted to share a baby with Bubba. I always said I wanted it to look just like him and have my attitude. We love each other so much that we wanted to share that with a child and be able to give that child things that we didn’t have growing up,” Jennifer said.

Little did she know the pain that she would later endure from the experience, but that is all part of her story of faith and fortitude in the midst of seemingly insurmountable loss.

‘Our world was shattered’

Jennifer recalled the extensive number of tests she had to endure to ensure a safe pregnancy.

“First of all, we had to go through tests. … I had tests to see if I was ovulating. I had tests to see if my Fallopian tubes were open. All that came back fine. It turns out I had polycystic ovarian syndrome, where the eggs don’t come out. They just form a little nodule,” she said.

She continued, “They put us on a medicine first to see if they could get me to ovulate, and it didn’t work. I think we did like six rounds of that. Then after my regular doctor exhausted all his options, he sent us to a fertility specialist.”

The first procedure she underwent was intrauterine insemination, or IUI, a type of artificial insemination that is a procedure for treating infertility. Sperm is concentrated and placed directly in the uterus around the time an ovary releases one or more eggs to be fertilized.

“We did two of those, and those did not work. So they had to go in and get my eggs through in vitro. Our first in vitro didn’t work. I think we had like 20 eggs from that harvest. I think my body had just been through so much and it needed time to just rest and heal. The second time we did the in vitro, both the embryos took hold, and that was Madison and Brayden,” Jennifer said.

Madison and Brayden were the names she had chosen for the boys. Her pregnancy was going smoothly until she went into premature labor at 20 weeks.

“All their checkups were fine, they were developing great. Then at 20 weeks, I had a little altercation at work. Somebody wanted to argue with me, and then my blood pressure shot up. That’s when I went into labor that night,” Jennifer said.

“I did not realize it was labor pains. I didn’t know what labor felt like. I said, ‘That’s too early for labor,’ but I went into labor. … We went to the emergency room, and they said it was Baby A. He looked us dead in the face and said, ‘When Baby A’s water breaks, Baby B is not far behind,’” she said.

Baby A, Madison, was tragically born stillborn. The couple was devastated, but they knew they had to be strong for Brayden, who would actually arrive eight weeks later weighing just two pounds, three ounces.

“Our world was shattered. That was the worst day of my life,” Jennifer said, but they didn’t lose hope.

“No, because Brayden hung in there eight more weeks. We were sad over Madison, but we were more worried that Brayden wasn’t going to make it, too. Usually when twins are born, they are born right after the other. He hung in eight more weeks until March 7, 2011, which is amazing,” she said.

“We had no choice but to try to stop labor with Brayden and just see where things went," she continued. "I was on bed rest. I went on and off labor for several other times until they finally just took him.”

Jennifer had developed preeclampsia, a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure, while carrying Brayden.

“The day he was born, his heart rate dropped, and my blood pressure shot up again. So I was in the early stage of preeclampsia. They had to take him. We were just worried because he was 28 weeks and was so little,” she said.

Brayden stayed in a neonatal intensive care unit for two months.

“We had to travel every day to go see him, to deliver breast milk. I didn’t have a choice. I had to do that so he could grow. It was just hard. He could fit in the palm of your hand. He was so tiny. It was just hard having to leave him and come home. We knew that was the best place for him, but still,” Jennifer said.

The couple said Brayden’s birth was nothing short of a miracle.

“The only thing that I can think of — and the doctors, too — is that it is a true miracle. Brayden has a reason for being here. We just do what we can to help him develop and grow. He does have autism, but God made sure he got the right parents, for sure,” Jennifer said.

‘He’s just come a long way’

Brayden was developing normally until he was diagnosed with autism at 18 months old.

Emory said, “We kind of suspected something was going on because of the way he acted and things like that. The doctor just confirmed it.”

Jennifer said, “When Brayden was developing, he could talk. He could do consonants and sounds. ‘Sesame Street’ would come on, and he would see the letters at 6 months old and say them. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what kind of genius baby did we have?’”

“He was right on target with all his speech. The main thing he needed was physical therapy. But at 14 months, all of his sounds went away and he wouldn’t make eye contact. Working in the educational system, I kind of knew already some of the signs of autism,” she said.

An autism diagnosis, however, has not diminished Brayden’s joy, enthusiasm and loving nature, just some of the things Emory and Jennifer love about their son.

“His empathy. He’s a sweet, loving little boy. He always wants to give hugs and kisses. He’s just come a long way from being premature. He can ride a bike. He can balance on a balance beam. He can walk backwards. He jumps on his trampoline. He loves anything with a motor,” Jennifer said.

“What I admire most about Brayden is that most little kids are scared of amusement park rides, loud motorcycles or motors in general," she continued. "He’s not. He loves to boat ride, he loves to four wheel, loves amusement parks, big rollercoasters. Things that would make us sick to our stomach, he has no trouble with.”

Emory said, “She said about everything. It’s just the little things that he does that ‘normal’ kids have a problem with. It just amazes us because we know his condition and everything. He’s just so happy about everything he does.”

Jennifer said Brayden can also swim.

“He learned how to hold his breath and all on his own. He figured out that if he inhaled water, that wasn’t any fun. Things that would be typical for an average child, we love to see in Brayden,” she said.

She said while most of her family and friends have been supportive of the couple and their son’s journey, there are those who aren’t as much.

“There’s always people who have negative comments about autism or disabilities in general. You just kind of have to look past that. There were people who said, ‘Oh, you’re going to have to put him in a home.’ We weren’t going to do that. We never even thought about that,” Jennifer said.

She continued, “There’s just people who bring a cloud wherever they go – ‘Oh, I couldn’t have a child with autism.’ That sort of thing. One person even asked me, ‘What can he actually do?’

“What do you mean what can he actually do? He can do a lot of things.”

Emory said, “Some people think they’re totally helpless. That’s not the case. There’s a lot of things he can do. It’s hard for him to communicate the way he should, or the way he wants, but as far as doing things, he can do a lot of things.”

‘We didn’t give up’

Jennifer put all of the ups and down of her fertility struggle and Brayden’s miracle birth into a book titled “The Madi-Bray Miracle,” combining the names of her twins into one.

She hopes the story will inspire others to not give up on their dreams.

“First of all, we went through so much to even have a child. We didn’t give up, and we got one. We went through more than anybody should ever have to go through to have a baby, but we persevered and got Brayden, which is what we wanted. We wanted a child, and if we had given up, we wouldn’t have him,” Jennifer said.

She continued, “I just want people to know that if they read that book and see what all we went through and came out on the other side, then they should be able to come through whatever they’re facing, too.”

Jennifer said while the devastation of losing Madison was great, there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We were devastated, but we had to be strong. We had no choice. We had to be strong for Brayden to get him here. It was the most difficult thing we’ve ever had to do, but it was worth it because he’s precious. He’s a miracle,” she said.

She continued, “He’s the greatest blessing that we’ve ever gotten. In the beginning, I was kind of scared to tell people he had autism because I know how people look at different disabilities. It’s sad that it has to be like that, but I knew how people look at children with disabilities.”

Jennifer, an English teacher at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, said while she and her husband had once thought about having another child, they may not.

“Well, we kind of wanted to, but I had such a difficult time. We still actually have embryos left from Brayden’s batch. We had looked into surrogacy, but it’s so expensive. So he’s probably going to be an only child,” she said.

Jennifer continued, “I would have loved to have had another one, but we’re both getting older. I can’t go through that again. My body can’t take it. I actually had a former student to offer to do surrogacy, but once we got down into the nitty gritty of it, it’s so expensive. So I don’t think that’ll be an option.”

The couple said their faith has continued to sustain them through the ups and downs of life.

“The church actually wants me to come speak about the book. I don’t know about the Bubba, but I pray every day, and I thank God every day for what I have. I ask him to protect us, keep us safe and help us to be the best people that we can be,” Jennifer said.

“It if wasn’t for prayer, I don’t know what we would have done. ... You know it’s something when even the doctor says, ‘It’s because of God that your child is here.’ It wasn’t me. God used me as a vessel,’” she said.

Bannister’s self-published book can be purchased on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Madi-Bray-Miracle-Infertility-Stillborn-Survivor/dp/B0B2XJJDNC/.