'God has a plan that we don’t know': Curt Campbell retires, still serves for a better community

He said working at the company was sort of like a family affair.

“It was a family-like atmosphere working with Jim Avinger, the owner, and Dwight Frierson, the general manager. I grew up with them. So it was a good family-type working environment,” Campbell said.

Frierson, president of Orangeburg Coca-Cola Co., said, “I grew up knowing Curt. We’ve been going to church together all our lives. We were not only workmates, but we’ve been friends for 60-plus years. It’s been a great relationship, and I appreciate Curt more than he even knows.”

Frierson said Campbell was one in a long line of employees whose longtime service to the company was appreciated.

“Curt, of course, was out in the public all the time. His community service was second to none. It benefited the community and us for him to be out there in the public and representing Coca-Cola in such a positive manner,” he said.

“We couldn’t ask for any more ... His public service is what sets him apart. He had community service in his mind 24/7. He always looks out for others and puts himself second,” said Frierson, noting that Campbell was loved by those he served at Coca-Cola.