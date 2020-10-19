DID YOU SEE: Avid Edisto River anglers have enjoyed 72 years together

This is a fishing story about the one that did not get away.

“It all began in McClellan’s Five and Dime back in 1947 where I worked,” said Gladys Smoak Ruple, who said that her soon-to-be life partner had a good friend who worked there with her who wanted them to meet.

“When Marion asked me out, I told him I had to go home first to get changed so he took me to the house, came in and started a conversation with my dad. He just felt right at home. He talked to him like he had known him for years. He sat there and talked and talked,” she said.

“Finally, I told him, ‘Don’t you think we’d better go?’”

He looked at me and asked, “Are you in a hurry?”

“Never in my life has anyone said anything like that to me. So I told him that if we were going to a movie, we had to get going because I can’t stay out that late at night,” she said adding that her parents liked that answer.

“Our first four dates were movie dates, but after that they were church dates. He came over Saturday afternoons and we went to evening service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cordova near where we lived. We took Momma and Dad to church with us because they didn’t have transportation,” she said.