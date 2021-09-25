Determination, grace and poise: Orangeburg County Fair announces pageant winners

“This title is a representation of my hard work over the last two-and-a-half years,” she said.

According to pageant guidelines, the contestant in the Miss OCF category to receive the highest combined score from beauty and outfit choice would be awarded a scholarship derived from pageant proceeds and a donation from the OCF committee.

The 2021 scholarship recipient, Cierra Banks, a graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, is currently a 20-year-old nursing student at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and works as an intern at the Regional Medical Center.

Banks plans to use the scholarship for tuition and books, and upon graduating OCtech, she is wishes to continue her studies at the University of South Carolina where she can obtain her master’s degree in behavioral health.

“While going to school, I plan to continue participating in pageants. I want to share my platform all while representing my community and inspiring others,” said Banks, the daughter of Keisha and David Banks.