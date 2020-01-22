Tony K. Cox of North Myrtle Beach was named chairman of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Commission at the commission's Jan. 16 meeting in Columbia.
J. Barnwell Fishburne, commissioner representing the 6th Congressional District, was named vice chairman of the Commission.
“Mr. Cox and Mr. Fishburne have each contributed greatly to the success of the commission, and I am confident they will continue to lead this commission forward in their new roles as chairman and vice chairman,” said 1st District Commissioner Robert D. "Robby" Robbins, who had served as commission chairman for the past year.
Cox, representing the 7th Congressional District, has been serving on the commission since the summer of 2017 and had been vice chairman since January 2019.
Cox has been in the real estate business for more than 36 years and serves as executive vice president for the real estate division of Burroughs and Chapin Company Inc. in Myrtle Beach.
He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a B.A. degree in public administration/real estate and completed the Harvard Graduate School of Design, Advanced Management Development Program. He is a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and the Graduate, Realtor® Institute (GRI).
A native of Horry County, Cox is a past chairman of the South Carolina Real Estate Commission and has played leadership roles as chairman of the membership committee of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and as a former chairman of the Horry County Planning Commission.
Fishburne has represented the 6th Congressional District on the commission since 2018. He is the owner of Fishburne and Company Development Corporation in Walterboro.
Fishburne's prior community service includes serving on the Colleton County Planning Commission for approximately 20 years. In addition, he served on the Colleton Resource and Development Board. He currently sits on the board of trustees of HCA affiliate Colleton Medical Center as vice chairman, as well as numerous memberships on the boards of financial institutions in Walterboro and Charleston. Fishburne is a graduate of Wofford College where he earned a B.A. degree in political science.
