Christmas in the gardens: Displays have brightened the season for decades

The Children’s Garden Christmas and Kids’ Walk at Edisto Memorial Gardens have been Orangeburg traditions for almost three decades.

Orangeburg’s yuletide décor draws thousands who want a glimpse of the more than 1 million lights.

The lights had humble beginnings.

Orangeburg's garden clubs first approached Orangeburg City Council in the early 1990s with $10,000 and the idea of lighting trees in the gardens.

Through the garden clubs' work with the city and its Parks and Recreation Department, the plan evolved. The city agreed to create a half-mile, drive-through Christmas display.

Local accommodations tax revenue and a grant obtained through the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation helped fund the creation of the master plan and decorations.

The lights and displays cost $30,000, with the underground wiring costing another $16,000.

The combined efforts of the City of Orangeburg, the Department of Public Utilities, the Orangeburg Council of Garden Clubs and the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation paid off when the lights were turned on in 1993.

The display has grown and changed through the years.