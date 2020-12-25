 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas in the gardens: Displays have brightened the season for decades
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Christmas in the gardens: Displays have brightened the season for decades

{{featured_button_text}}

The Children’s Garden Christmas and Kids’ Walk at Edisto Memorial Gardens have been Orangeburg traditions for almost three decades.

Orangeburg’s yuletide décor draws thousands who want a glimpse of the more than 1 million lights.

The lights had humble beginnings.

Orangeburg's garden clubs first approached Orangeburg City Council in the early 1990s with $10,000 and the idea of lighting trees in the gardens.

Through the garden clubs' work with the city and its Parks and Recreation Department, the plan evolved. The city agreed to create a half-mile, drive-through Christmas display.

+63 Photographic Tour of the Children's Garden Christmas

Local accommodations tax revenue and a grant obtained through the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation helped fund the creation of the master plan and decorations.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The lights and displays cost $30,000, with the underground wiring costing another $16,000.

+44 Lighting the Children's Garden Christmas and Kids' Walk in 2015

The combined efforts of the City of Orangeburg, the Department of Public Utilities, the Orangeburg Council of Garden Clubs and the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation paid off when the lights were turned on in 1993.

The display has grown and changed through the years.

A Nativity was added through local sponsorships.

In the fourth year, the most ambitious expansion added the pedestrian dimension. The Kids' Walk is a trail with interactive light displays.

It's all still admission-free.

This year, the Kids’ Walk is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Children’s Garden Christmas will be on each night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Riverside Drive through Edisto Memorial Gardens is limited to one-way traffic from Russell Street to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center when it is on.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+35
Christmas, Orangeburg style
News

Christmas, Orangeburg style

  • Updated

Photos from the DORA Christmas Program on Sunday night and the lighting of the Kids Walk and Children's Garden Christmas on Monday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Camp Summers and Manget rehabbed by Christian Ministry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News