Christian women's group serves the Lord, community

“You’re meeting people and you’re sharing. We share ideas, suggestions, friends and all of that is the process of sharing,” she said.

Jamison said, “I think we learn from one another in our fellowship, and I think we become a stronger unit that way. We’re all in fellowship serving God.”

Johnson said she especially enjoys the fellowship group member sharing.

“We're all believing in one God. It’s a spiritual event as well as the fellowship, and everybody has an opportunity to participate in some way because different ones do skits, different ones do prayer. Whatever is on that program for that month, you have the opportunity to volunteer,” Johnson said.

She added, “We just enjoy each other. It’s a good feeling to be with other ladies with a focus on growing spiritually. We could all use it, particularly at this era in our lives. We love and respect each other and care about what happens to each other. It’s special to me.”

Jamison said, “We’re affirming our faith and putting our faith in action with one another as we come together. In January, we had an organizational meeting to get together so I could give information about the celebrations coming up and ask the different churches who will volunteer to host. The focus is God.”