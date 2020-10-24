Christian service ministry performs work out at Southern Methodist campsite in Cameron

Landscaping, installing new cabin signage, painting gates, constructing storage rails for paddle boats and repairing damaged plumbing are among the projects that a Texas-based volunteer Christian service ministry has been completing out at a Southern Methodist campsite in Cameron.
Two couples from Smithville, Texas-based Roving Volunteers In Christ’s Service, or RVICS, have converged upon the 75-acre Camp Summers and Manget in Cameron to assist in a wide variety of service projects at the site.
Having arrived in early October, Carl and Kathy Lundy of Jacksonville, Florida, and Larry and Nona Mahugh of Anchorage, Alaska, will spend have spent nearly a month out at the site before their planned departure on Oct. 27.
RVICS is a nondenominational Christian ministry primarily for married couples with a heart to serve the Lord during the years leading up to their retirement and beyond. RVICS teams provide a wide variety of maintenance, service and construction assistance to nonprofit Christian children’s homes, schools, colleges, camps, conference centers and churches.
Each work project is three-and-a-half to four weeks long. Most RVICS members live in their own recreation vehicles, while the host site provides parking sites with free electricity, water and sewage.
It is work that the Lundys and Mahughs say they are happy to do in service to Christ.
‘We just enjoy what we do’
"We came to this part of the country because our headquarters is approached by different camps, churches and conference centers to have help come. We receive a sheet, and we can choose where we want to go,” Nona said.
"So the Lundys and the Mahughs put in for South Carolina, but we're all over the United States and parts of Canada as well. My husband and I have been in 14 states now, and it's been a wonderful way in retirement to see part of the United States,” she said.
Nona and Kathy trimmed roses and put fresh mulch in front of the dining hall, as well as provided a fresh coat of paint for its windows and doors and bathrooms.
“We also have our sewing machines. So if there’s a need for curtains or bedding, we can do sewing. So we do all kinds of projects,” Kathy said.
She added, “Every time is different. When we leave here, we’re going to Alabama. When the Mahughs leave, they’re going to Florida.”
Nona said Carl and Larry had “been all over the camp” doing everything from painting the front gate and building storage rails for the paddle boats.
Kathy said, “They’ve been putting up signs, painting the front gate, putting in a fan, working on the dock and landscaping out in the very front.”
Located on Camp Summers Lane, Camp Summers and Manget is a ministry of the Eastern Conference of the Southern Methodist Church. Although the Southern Methodist Church uses the facility for its own camp for a month in the summer, it is available for use throughout the year.
Mr. and Mrs. David Keene Summers donated the land to the Eastern Conference of the Southern Methodist Church in 1944 for the purpose of creating the camp ministry.
With 11 buildings and a total capacity of 120, the campsite has been ideal for organizations seeking a large facility to plan their retreats, family reunions or other activities. The buildings include six cabins, as well as a director’s cabin and handicap cabin, a dining hall, recreation hall and a tabernacle with a maximum capacity of 300.
Nona said she and her husband have enjoyed their work at the campsite.
“When Larry and I retired, we weren't ready to stop working. So he got online and started looking at some of the service groups that are in the United States. He found Roving Volunteers In Christ's Service, and we applied,” she said.
“We are retired couples who are self-supporting and who have many skills and talents to donate to Christian ministries that can supply the material for the work that is needed.”
She said the men work 21 hours a week, with the ladies working 12 hours a week.
“Interestingly, the team members have grown from the first few teams in 1977 to over 1,800 teams. That's a cumulative amount through the years. I would think 50 teams are active. ... Our theme Bible verse is James 1:22: 'Be ye doers of the word and not hearers only,'” Nona said.
Kathy said, “Our goal is to be the hands and feet of the camp and do the things that they can’t get done because of low staffing, or low funds. We are self-sufficient, we make our own meals. We are parked here on their property, but we are self-sufficient. We just enjoy doing what we do.”
Nona said, "You learn from each other too. There's many people that have a lot of skills, and they share it with someone else like laying tile, or things like that. It's been so much fun.
“We go home in the summer to Alaska, and we come down here in the winter. So, of course, we’re snowbirds. There’s something about being warmer for six months. We’ve enjoyed that part of it too.”
Nona also said she appreciated the work structure.
“It’s just been ideal. You work Monday through Thursday, and you have a three-day weekend to go see family, or whatever you want to do. Tuesday night is usually our social night, and we have devotions that all of us share doing every morning at 8 o’clock,” she said.
‘This is our way of serving the Lord’
Kathy said she and her husband found the RVICS organization favorable because they “knew that we just couldn’t sit at home and wait for kids and grandkids to come and visit us.”
“We’re full-timers. So we live in our RV. We don’t have a home, per say, that we go to. Like the Mahughs, we weren’t ready to just sit on a front porch and rock the rest of our years away. We wanted to be busy with the Lord’s work. When we were first introduced to RVICS through some people that were working at a camp, it was like, ‘This is what we want to do,’” she said.
Carl said, “We enjoy doing it, number one. This is our way of serving the Lord and helping others. We came in here the first part of October. We're building a storage rack for the boats so they can store the boats up on the rack so the water moccasins don't have a place to hide."
Larry said, "It's a great way to spend your retirement years. I feel like we're helping further the kingdom. These kids come out to camp and are influenced by some of the counselors, but we can kind of be behind the scenes and make things work pleasantly for them so that they're not distracted by malfunctions.”
He added, "It's a blessing just to have health to do it. Most of us have made comments that we'll do this until our health fails."
North Charleston resident Woody Gregory, the campsite’s caretaker for a little more than a decade, said he appreciated the RVICS team members’ work.
“I became aware of them about 10 years ago and made contact. They can only come every two years. I've been using them every two years since then. Each group is a totally different type of people, but they have all one goal in common, and that's serving God through their work. I only have praise for every group that's ever been here over the last 10 years,” Gregory said.
“They’ve made some repairs to our boat dock, added some safety rails. They're building a storage platform for our paddle boats so they're not out in the weather. They have replaced and installed new signs on all of our cabins,” he said.
He added, “They've totally renovated our front entrance as far as landscaping. They painted the gates and planted new flowers. If you look at the dining hall, they've done the same thing, trimmed all our bushes and put out new landscaping material. The ladies are doing a long-overdue total paint renovation on the inside. They are working very hard at it.”
The team also installed a white cross out at the edge of the campsite near the roadway. Complete with spotlights placed around its base, the cross has become somewhat of a beacon.
“It was a vision I had to do that, and they made it come true for me,” Gregory said.
For more information about RVICS, the organization can be reached by phone at 512-237-1289 or toll-free at 800-727-8914, by email at rvics@rvics.org, on the web at www.rvics.org or by mail: 1800 S.E. 4th St., Smithville, TX 78957.
