Christian service ministry performs work out at Southern Methodist campsite in Cameron

Kathy said she and her husband found the RVICS organization favorable because they “knew that we just couldn’t sit at home and wait for kids and grandkids to come and visit us.”

“We’re full-timers. So we live in our RV. We don’t have a home, per say, that we go to. Like the Mahughs, we weren’t ready to just sit on a front porch and rock the rest of our years away. We wanted to be busy with the Lord’s work. When we were first introduced to RVICS through some people that were working at a camp, it was like, ‘This is what we want to do,’” she said.

Carl said, “We enjoy doing it, number one. This is our way of serving the Lord and helping others. We came in here the first part of October. We're building a storage rack for the boats so they can store the boats up on the rack so the water moccasins don't have a place to hide."

Larry said, "It's a great way to spend your retirement years. I feel like we're helping further the kingdom. These kids come out to camp and are influenced by some of the counselors, but we can kind of be behind the scenes and make things work pleasantly for them so that they're not distracted by malfunctions.”

He added, "It's a blessing just to have health to do it. Most of us have made comments that we'll do this until our health fails."