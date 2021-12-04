Campbell Frost on painting, teaching

On his love of painting - "As a child I love to paint. I was about 4 years old. My next-door neighbor, I watched how she mixed colors. Color was magic. I never forgot that. It just made me feel good. Art makes you look to the future. I love to get in the car, nowhere special and look around. Interpret what I see. Be pleased with your subject. Don’t be concerned about the money.

“I never felt I worked a day in my life. I just enjoy. If I had my life to live over again, I would do the same thing. If the Lord takes me tomorrow, I have no regrets. I’m painting like I’m in my 40s or 50s.”

On teaching art – “I love art, but I love teaching. I can do something creative and that’s how I feel about my students. I have had some wonderful students and I still do. Art will teach you, motivate, give you self-esteem, responsibility. Teaching is easy. A few demonstrations. Take art to them. Introduce them to art. Don’t tell them how to paint. Show them how to paint. Every time somebody picks up a paint brush, they are learning."

